Trump Organization Could Face Criminal Charges In New York Next Week | Donald trump





The Manhattan district attorney has informed lawyers for Donald Trump that criminal charges against the Trump Organization are possible, a lawyer for Trump confirmed on Friday.

The New York Times first reported that possible charges against the former president’s company were related to benefits the company granted to a senior executive.

Allen Weisselberg, longtime CFO of Trump Organizations, has been widely reported as the target of such investigations.

Quoting several people familiar with the case, The Times said the charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization could be exposed as early as next week.

While prosecutors had mounted a case for months against Mr Weisselberg as part of an effort to get him to cooperate with the investigation, the newspaper said, it was not previously known that the company could also do the object of accusations.

Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump family, called the likely accusations completely outrageous and told NBC News: Mr. Trump is outraged that they are still suing him by going after his business where he has had loyal employees for decades.

Trump, legal problems have escalated since he left the White House and lost office protections. The charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization could be a blow to Trump’s ambitions to return to frontline politics.

Trump, who recently turned 75, retains control of the Republican Party and dominates polls of potential presidential candidates in 2024. He is expected to speak at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend, his first gathering of this type since his departure.

Analysts warn questions about Trump’s tax affairs and other controversies stemming from his business career did little to him as he walked to the White House, then ruled for four years tumultuous.

As Francisco I Pedraza, a political scientist at the University of California Riverside, told the Guardian earlier this month: The majority of the evidence we have at hand says people who love Trump don’t care about it. it does, no matter if it breaks the law.

As reported by The Times, although Trump derided New York Attorney General Cyrus Vance Jr’s investigation as a witch hunt, he unsuccessfully attempted to fight a subpoena from Vances’ office asking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns, a struggle that reaches the Supreme Court of the United States.

Weisselberg is widely believed to be under pressure to strike a deal with prosecutors in return for leniency. Jeff McConney, senior vice president and comptroller of the Trump Organization, is said to have testified before a special grand jury.

Daniel R Alonso, partner in Buckley LLP’s New York office and former Manhattan deputy chief prosecutor, told the Guardian this month that if prosecutors targeted Weisselberg, it was obvious the comptroller’s testimony was being recorded.

It appears from the report that he obtained immunity. They don’t think he has criminal exposure or if he does, they are more interested in moving people up the food chain.

It was also reported this week that Matthew Calamari, a former bodyguard now director of operations for the Trump Organization, is also under investigation.

Prosecutors did not immediately comment on Friday.

Fischetti told NBC that the Trump Organization would plead not guilty and seek termination, and said: I have practiced for over 50 years and have never seen a case like this.

They couldn’t get Allen Weisselberg to cooperate and tell them what they wanted to hear, and that’s why they are moving forward with these accusations.

They couldn’t get him to cooperate because he wouldn’t say that Donald Trump had knowledge or any information that he may not have correctly deducted from the use of cars or an apartment.

Additional reports by Victoria Bekiempis

