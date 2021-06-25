Beijing OlympicsMove Em or Leave Em?

To expect any step back from the International Olympic Committee on the genocide of the Uyghurs is wishful thinking from Rayhan Asat (If Uyghur Lives Matter, the Olympics Should Move, op-ed, June 17). The only meaningful option is for the United States to formally withdraw. Recall that the United States and many other countries, including China, withdrew from the 1980 summer games in Russia. If America’s social justice activists can scold our country, then it should be much more imperative to call out the Chinese Communist Party for its atrocities. If former President Jimmy Carter was able to effect this pullout with majority support, then in today’s hypermoral climate, President Biden surely should be able to accomplish the same.

Mike Finnegan

Media, Pennsylvania

In October 2019, I wrote to IOC President Thomas Bach about the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist government. In my letter, I made a direct request: to move the 2022 Olympic Games to a nation that values ​​human rights. Since then, I have repeatedly called on the IOC, Olympic sponsors, NBCUniversal, President Biden and his fellow world leaders, and many more to join our calls to move the games. Most have remained silent, but I will not.

In Xinjiang, Communist China is committing a horrific genocide against the Uyghurs. Millions of people have been forced to go to labor camps. Uyghur men are tortured and separated from their families. Uyghur women are raped and subjected to forced sterilization and abortion. In Hong Kong, citizens have had their basic civil liberties taken away. Once a vibrant democracy, Hong Kong has now fallen under the authoritarian rule of Secretary General Xi Jinping.

I want to be very clear: I do not support a boycott of the Olympic Games. I never did and never will. Boycotts only hurt athletes.

What I want is simple: for Communist China to face real responsibility for its human rights violations. It is time for those who have the capacity to lead change to stand up and do so in the name of freedom and human rights. We must be a voice for the millions oppressed by the brutal government of Communist China.

Communist China cannot have the opportunity to whitewash its crimes on the world stage. If the IOC stands up for human rights, it will move these games. The world is watching.

Senator Rick Scott (R., Florida)

Naples, florida