Ayodhya: Sadhus ask Prime Minister Modi to clarify questionable land deals





Ayodhyas sadhus demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify questionable land deals made by the Ram Temple Trust when he addresses a virtual meeting with members of the trust and district officials on Saturday. Several plots bought by individuals a few hours or weeks earlier were sold to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at much higher prices. In at least two cases, the beneficiaries were associated with the BJP, said Mahant Dharam Das of Nirvani Akhara, who was a plaintiff in the Ayodhya title suit.

Modi is the Prime Minister and the highest leader of the BJP. He must explain why such a scam took place. Deep Narayan, nephew of Ayodhyas Mayor BJP Rishikesh Upadhyay, bought 890m² of Nazul land (government land leased to someone) for Rs 20 lakh in February and sold it to the temple trust in May for Rs 2.5 crore. The local administration has accepted that any transaction of Nazul land is illegal. Sultan Ansari, a property dealer in Ayodhya, bought 12,080m² land in the Bag Bijaisi area on May 18 for Rs 2 crore and sold it to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore the same day. Ansari said his business partner Ravi Mohan Tiwari was a relative of Upadhyay. These deals have led to allegations that those who swear by Ram are stealing the Supreme Court’s trust in building the Ram Temple from funds raised from the government and the public. We are sure that Modi, as usual, would remain silent on this issue and discuss peripheral issues, Dharam Das said. However, the sadhus held a meeting in Ayodhya on Friday, demanding that Modi speak out about it and dissolve the trust. He is expected to form a new trust to oversee the construction of the temple and related matters. The meeting of the sadhus was called by Mahant Gyan Das from Hanuman Garhi temple, located near the Ram temple site, in his ashram. The 150 sadhus present at the meeting were unanimous that the prime minister should clarify his position on the land controversies and dissolve the trust, Gyan Das told reporters. Mahant Dilip Das, head of the trust that runs the Raghuvansh Sankalp Seva temple in Ayodhya, said some people are doing scam after scam on his behalf (Rams), but we’ll speak on behalf of Ram. It is not clear whether Modis’ virtual meeting would be webcast or if there would only be an official press release. Ayodhya City Commissioner Vishal Singh confirmed that Modi will address the virtual meeting on Saturday. RP Singh, secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority, said the meeting would start at 11 a.m. Champat Rai, secretary general of the temple trust, denied any corruption and claimed that the plots were purchased to rehabilitate people who will be displaced during the construction of the temple. He did not explain the price differences. Rai, Govind Dev Giri Trust Treasurer and Administrator Anil Mishra attended an RSS meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. Sources said the RSS believes the land deals should be explained or that a libel suit should be brought against those who allege corruption. Members of the temple trusts include sadhus, RSS and VHP officials, and senior government officials.







