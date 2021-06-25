Peace in Afghanistan is peace in Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi – Pakistan





Posted on June 25, 2021 7:56 PM

Ashrafi said we will not allow anyone to use the land against us

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said all madaris councils and organizations across the country agree action must be taken under the law if illegal activity takes place in a madrasa.

Addressing a press conference in Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamiyah here on Friday, he said people around the world are committing crimes but their institutions are not held accountable for their individual acts.

He said that a teacher in a madrasa was fired for committing an illegal and immoral act and the institution therefore did its job. He said the religious class had no relationship with criminals.

He said that around 1,000 to 5,000 students and 300 to 400 teachers constitute the normal force of madrasas and that there are 30,000 madrasas in the country where around 3 million students study. “It doesn’t mean that everyone is bad in madrasas,” he added.

Ashrafi suggested establishing a helpline, where the victim or anyone else can complain in the event of such an incident. He said that some elements wanted to target the madrasas under this pretext, which was not acceptable.

Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly said the veil was compulsory according to the Holy Quran, but some people were injured as a result. He said that the Holy Quran tells women to wear a veil and men to keep their eyes down.

“Men and women should wear clothes that are not obscene and provoke nudity and emotions in others,” he added.

He said that the prime minister represents the feelings of the people and that everything the prime minister says about the American bases is a reflection of the feelings of the Pakistani nation.

“Peace in Afghanistan is peace in Pakistan,” he said, adding that 40 years had passed without peace in Afghanistan. “We will not allow anyone’s land to be used against us, and our land to be used against anyone,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos