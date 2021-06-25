Biden reassures Afghan leaders of US support | Abdullah Abdullah News

President Biden offers US engagement to Ghani Abdullah as US troops withdraw and Taliban fighters gain ground.

United States President Joe Biden is expected to host Afghan leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah for a White House meeting intended to demonstrate the continued United States engagement in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw.

President Biden is convinced that after 20 years it is time to bring our troops home, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday ahead of the meeting.

We are doing it in an orderly and timely manner, Psaki told reporters at the White House.

Most of the roughly 4,000 US troops currently in Afghanistan will be displaced over the next two weeks, and the US expects to withdraw US and coalition commanders by July 4, meeting an internal deadline. set by the Pentagon months ago, according to the Associated Press news. a service.

We are determined to support the Afghan people and the Afghan national defense and security forces, even as we continue to embark on a security transition, said Psaki.

The president will also underline during this meeting the need for unity cohesion and for the Afghan government to focus on the main challenges facing Afghanistan, she said.

Amid heightened security, President Ghani is due to address a press conference in Washington, DC after the White House meeting with Biden.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, met House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday at the Capitol. [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Biden had set an official deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. and foreign forces from Afghanistan on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion following al Qaeda’s attacks on New York and Washington, DC.

About 650 US troops will remain in Afghanistan to provide security for US and international diplomats in Kabul after the main US military contingent completes its withdrawal, US officials told the PA.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview that the armed group has the right to react if the United States maintains troops in Afghanistan after 9/11, when the withdrawal is expected to be completed. .

If they stay here, then I think it’s kind of a continuation of the occupation. They raped and we have a full right to respond, Shaheen said.

Several hundred more US troops will remain at Kabul airport, potentially until September, to help Turkish troops provide security there in what US officials have described as a temporary move until an operation more formal Turkish-led security system in place.

Turkey already has 500 troops in Afghanistan as part of the NATO deployment and they will be reassigned to protect the airport, the Turkish defense minister said.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the airport security deal when they met in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO summit earlier in June.

Fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has intensified in recent weeks, as the Taliban intensified their attacks on Afghan security forces and police, raising fears of a resumption of civil war.

Since May, combatants affiliated with the armed group have taken control of parts of the territory surrounding the provincial capitals. The Taliban’s advances have sounded the alarm at the UN and among senior US officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting his French counterpart in Paris on Friday, said the Taliban attacks were not in line with the framework for peace negotiations the United States had agreed with the armed group.

Were very attentive to the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, Blinken told reporters at a press conference in Paris.

Were also very careful about whether the Taliban are really serious about a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Blinken said.

We continue to be engaged in diplomacy but actions that would attempt to take the country by force are of course totally incompatible with the search for a peaceful resolution, he said.

As the withdrawal draws to a close, the Biden administration prepares to potentially evacuate thousands of Afghan translators, drivers and assistants who worked for the United States.

We identified a group that served as interpreters and translators as well as other risk categories who helped us. They will be relocated outside of Afghanistan before we complete our military withdrawal by September, Psaki said Friday.