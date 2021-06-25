It’s time to end India’s war on sedition

What does a 22-year-old climate do activist, a journalist reporting a gang rape case and a politician support a farmers protest have in common? They have all been recently charged with sedition as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ broader government crackdown on free speech. journalists, leaders of the opposition, demonstrators, students and even discreet civilians. Part of this crackdown is the new controversial Information Technology Rules, 2021 which radically change India’s intermediary liability framework and provide for the imposition of individual criminal liability on tech executives. This has stirred up a storm between Twitter, WhatsApp and the Union government. However, the much older section 124A of India’s penal code, which criminalizes sedition and gives police the power to arrest without a warrant, is one of the most serious threats to online and offline speech in India. India. With the Indian Supreme Court on the verge of determining the constitutionality of Section 124A, the stakes could not be higher for the future of free speech in the world’s largest democracy.

Colonial heritage and post-colonial retention

Sedition became a punishable offense by the British Colonial Government in 1860. As a British Colonial Officer explained later, these laws were deemed necessary because the Indians were [c]formidable to a degree that is difficult for us to understand, traditionally inclined to believe the evil of his government, difficult to arouse perhaps, but emotional and inflammable.

On March 18, 1922, Mahatma Gandhi was tried for violating section 124A for attempting to arouse disaffection with His Majesty’s government, established by law in British India. In his famous trial word, Gandhi enthusiastically pleaded guilty to sedition and scathingly attacked Article 124A as being designed to suppress the freedom of the citizen. He insisted that affection cannot be manufactured or regulated by law. If one has no affection for a person or a system, one should be free to express his disaffection fully, as long as it does not contemplate, promote or incite violence. By his defense, Gandhi converted the charge of sedition against him in a passionate argument of why arousing disaffection against the government was the highest duty of the citizen. Despite his eloquence, Gandhi was sentenced to six years in prison for his non-violent protests against British oppression. He joined the list of other Indian freedom fighters, such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who had been sentenced to prison for sedition.

Sedition remained in law after India gained independence in 1947. Today, Article 124A stipulates that anyone who brings or attempts to introduce hatred or contempt for disaffection with the government established in India will be punished with up to life imprisonment. The article explains that comments expressing disapproval of the government’s administrative or other action without arousing or attempting to arouse hatred[…]do not constitute an offense under Article. Ironically, while this colonial provision still survives in India, it was abolished in England in 2009 by the Coroners and Justice Act, 2009.

The Supreme Court on what constitutes sedition

In 1962, the constitutional validity of Section 124As was challenged in the Supreme Court of India. In Kedar Nath v. Indian union, the Supreme Court ruled that although sedition imposes restrictions on the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 (1), point (a) of the Constitution, restrictions are in the interest of public order and within the framework of authorized legislative interference. However, the court restricted its application by ruling that in order to reach the threshold of arousal of disaffection or hatred, the alleged seditious conduct must incites violence criticism is not enough against the statemere.

Higher court judges have reiterated this high threshold over the years. For example, Judge AP Shah Explain recently that it doesn’t matter if [the] the slogans were anti-national, hateful, or an expression of contempt and disdain for the government, as long as they did not incite violence, they are not covered by sedition. Despite these clarifications, successive governments have abused the provision to silence nonviolent dissent, target journalists, set an example for activists and cool rebellion among young people.

Widespread abuses by successive governments

Between 2014 and 2020, 519 cases of sedition have been reported. This number shows a 28% increase since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. The Modis government is not alone in abusing sedition; it has also been misused by previous governments. In 2011, thousands There have been cases of sedition against people all over a village in Tamil Nadu for protesting the creation of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant. In 2012, Aseem Trivedi, a designer, was sadly charged with sedition for drawing a mocking caricature of Mamata Banerjee (the current West Bengal chief minister and now one of the most formidable opposition leaders) during the national anti-subsidy movement. However, while the number of registered cases and arrests under Section 124A has increased each year, conviction rates have remained low.

The accusation is the punishment

The National Criminal Archives Office revealed that in 2019, the number of registered sedition cases increased to 93, compared to 70 in 2018, but that the conviction rate fell from 15.8% in 2018 to only 3.3% in 2019. This conviction rate 3.3% is extremely low compared to about 50% conviction rate for all Indian Penal Code offenses combined. This anomaly of increasing cases but decreasing convictions in 2019 could be explained by the fact that India suffers from a high rate of judicial suspension. If a person is charged with a serious offense such as sedition, a trial can take years. In such cases, even when an accused person is acquitted by a court, they may have already suffered years of legal fees, a prolonged investigation by authorities, multiple appearances in court and even incarceration during the trial. Given this scenario, free speech is cooled due to the presence of sedition in the law books. This means that often the mere accusation of committing an offense is in itself an important sanction, as cases can drag on for ages. years.

A tale of caution

On May 31, the Indian Supreme Court canceled sedition charges against veteran journalist Vinod Dua and reignited the debate around sedition in India. Dua was accused of sedition by a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party when he uploaded a video in March 2020. In the video, Dua accused Modi of serious mismanagement for imposing a nationwide lockdown without warning and leaving migrant workers travel hundreds of kilometers to get back to their villages. The court order renewed hope that sedition could be declared unconstitutional. One three judges bench Supreme Court will hear a constitutional challenge to Section 124A next month, and given its recent findings in the Dua case, lawyers and free speech activists are optimistic of the provision finally being invalidated approximately 75 years after independence.

Despite its best intentions, the Supreme Court could repeat history and simply clarify the scope of sedition (incitement to violence) as it did in Kedar Nath or more recently in Common cause c. Indian Union (2016). A reiteration of this narrow reading could continue to abuse this provision. The problem is not that the limits of Section 124A are not currently defined, but rather that 124A exists in the books of the law in the first place. As India awaits the outcome of this constitutional challenge, the misuse of this colonial penal provision to combat dissent is a warning of the potential for abuse when obsolete speech offenses are allowed to remain in. books rather than being repealed. Without a doubt, Gandhi would deplore that India still uses the offenses of expression of the colonial era to restrict freedoms of expression and association, which he characterized like the two lungs absolutely necessary for man to breathe the oxygen of freedom.