Reform of the 1887 Electoral Count Act is a vital step in protecting democracy

The rally of trumps that day was billed as a show of force to pressure Congress to overturn the results in its favor. He urged individual lawmakers to challenge the state’s results and even demanded that former Vice President Mike Pence reject election votes for Biden at his own discretion. Pence, after consulting with lawyers and the ECA itself, publicly announced that he would do no such thing. A Trump-lined crowd stormed the Capitol later in the day, with some members chanting Hang Mike Pence! for his perceived betrayal. Clarifying that the vice-president does not have a substantial role in deciding the outcome of the elections, especially for an election where he could have been a candidate, should be obvious.

There are some indications that Congress may be open to reviewing the terms and conditions of ECAs. Last year, Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would extend the deadline for laws by one month for states to finish counting and certifying results. Although the proposal did not become law, it received support from a wide range of electoral law scholars and state election officials. New York magazines Ed Kilgore, writing on the topic in April, reported that he had been reliably informed that a group of academics would publicly propose reforms to the ECA in the near future.

Perhaps the January 6 nightmare was like a particularly rare swarm of comets or cicadas that we don’t need to worry about for a while, Kilgore wrote. But its inspirer, Donald J. Trump, has not disappeared. More importantly, the idea that the presidential election should be extended until the last possible moment before inauguration day, based on arguments like Trump’s claim that we can only lose if rigged, is pernicious and self-replicating.

Crowds aside, Trump and his allies had no chance of successfully reversing the results in January. A Democratic-led House was not going to vote in favor of eliminating electoral votes for Joe Biden, and some Republicans also rejected the effort at the time. But there is no certainty that Americans will be so lucky in 2024. If the Republicans take back the House in 2022 and Trump runs again in 2024 and loses, they will try again to overthrow the will of the people and have maybe a better chance of succeeding. . Congress can’t stop Trump from leading the country down this path, but it can at least make it harder for him to lead American democracy into a ditch.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos