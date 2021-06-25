Pakistan will not take military action if Taliban capture Kabul (PM)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if the Taliban took control of Afghanistan by force, Pakistan would not take military action against them.

The prime minister said this during a video call interview with The New York Times on the way forward for Pakistan in light of the departure of US forces from Afghanistan by September 11, the daily reported on Friday. .

Let me assure you that we will do anything but use military action against the Taliban, Khan replied when asked what Pakistan would do if the Taliban took control of Afghanistan by force. I mean, we’ll do everything up to that. All sections of our society have decided that Pakistan will not take any military action.

Now we are closing it (Pakistan-Afghanistan border), and almost 90 percent of the border is closed now, Khan added. what if [the] The Taliban are trying to seize Afghanistan by [the] military? Then we will close the border, because now we can, because we have closed our border, which was previously [open], because Pakistan does not want to enter a conflict, number one, second, we do not want a new influx of refugees.

When asked if Pakistan would recognize the Taliban if they carried out a full military takeover of Afghanistan, Khan said: Pakistan will only recognize a government chosen by the Afghan people, no matter which government they choose. he chooses.

He said that after the US pulls out, he wants Pakistan and the US to be able to correct their unbalanced equation from the past. What we want in the future is a relationship based on trust and common goals, he said. That’s actually what we have right now with the United States.

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan’s future relations with the United States following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan has always had closer relations with the United States than with the United States. Neighboring India.

“After September 11, Pakistan again chose to join the United States’ war on terrorism. Now, after the United States leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would basically want a civilized relationship, which you have between nations, and we would like to improve our trade relationship with the United States, ”he said.

When asked what he meant by a “civilized” relationship, the Prime Minister said Pakistan expects a “fair” relationship that, for example, the United States currently has with Great Britain. Brittany or India.

He said Pakistan and the United States share a rather “unbalanced” relationship during the war on terror, adding that Pakistan’s participation in the war has claimed the lives of 70,000 Pakistanis as well as the loss of more than $ 150 billion from the bombings and the suicide bombings that followed.

“The United States always expected more from Pakistan. And unfortunately the Pakistani governments tried to deliver what they were not capable of, ”he said. “What we want in the future is a relationship based on trust and common goals. That’s actually what we have right now with the United States, I mean, our goals in Afghanistan are exactly the same today.

When asked if Pakistan would consider an Indian victory if Kashmir’s status quo remained the same, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it would be a disaster for India. “[That is because] it will just mean that this conflict escalates over and over again. And so as long as it gets worse, it will stop there being a normal relationship between Pakistan and India.

The prime minister was asked about Pakistan’s relations with China and how they affect both the United States and India. In response, he said he found it “very strange” that China and the United States were becoming big rivals. “It doesn’t make sense because the world would really benefit if the two giants, the economic giants, really got along and traded with each other. So it would be a benefit to all of us.

