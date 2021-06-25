Here’s what China needs to invade Taiwan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told Congress he doesn’t think China plans to invade Taiwan anytime soon.

But if the Chinese Communist Party changes its mind, General Mark Milley believes China wants the capacity to invade by 2027.

China’s military build-up over the past 30 years has focused heavily on the air and naval forces needed to launch an air and sea invasion of Taiwan.

The Pentagon has said China will not invade Taiwan in the short term, but is still stepping up efforts to bolster the air, land and sea forces needed to take the island if it changes its mind. This is according to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, who made the statement to Congress on Wednesday.

Chinese leaders want to be prepared to capture Taiwan by 2027, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Milley said he believed the threat to Taiwan “is evident in this decade, in fact the next 6 years.”

Taiwan’s armored forces would attempt to counterattack and capture the Chinese bridgeheads, cutting off the invading forces from reinforcements and resupply. SAM YEAHGetty Images

Despite the build-up, however, Milley said he saw no indication that China intended to take over Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province, anytime soon. Such an invasion would require extensive preparations, and Milley said there is no indication that China is preparing to move in the next 12 to 24 months.

China’s economic push from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest has supported, until recently, double-digit annual increases in the country’s defense budget. The budget continues to see healthy increases of around 6 percent per year.

China has embarked on a series of dramatic reforms over the past two decades designed to transform it from a low-tech force into a force comparable to Western armed forces. China has reorganized its armed forces, reduced the size of its army, and increased the budget of its navy and air force. From the start, China has focused on forces capable of projecting its military might overseas.

Kunlun Shan, the type 071 lead amphibious platform dock, can carry a reinforced battalion of Chinese Marines. Six are in service and two more are under construction. South China Morning PostGetty Images

The People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy has received a huge boost in recent years, moving from a coastal green water navy to a large-scale blue water navy capable of operating in all major oceans of the world. PLAN currently has two aircraft carriers with a third under construction, and could potentially build up to six aircraft carriers.

China has also embarked on a spectacular amphibious shipbuilding effort, building eight Type 071 quay quay vessels. Each Type 071 is capable of disembarking up to the equivalent of a Chinese Marine Battalion in hostile territory, by Type 726 ship or hovercraft. China has also built two Type 075 amphibious assault ships similar to that of the United States Wasp-class of ships and plans to build six more. A total of 32 large amphibious ships, 16 medium ships and 29 tank landing ships could potentially carry the eight brigades of the PLAN Marine Corps in the first wave of an invasion.

Meanwhile, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has stepped up its hunting, bombing and airlift forces. Hunters like the Chengdu J-10 and D-20 would attempt to establish air superiority over Taiwan, while modernized Xi’an H-6 bombers would strike critical targets with precision guided weapons.

Y-20 transport plans Would drop the PLAAF’s six airborne brigades onto key island targets, particularly airfields and port facilities, then transport supplies to troops on the ground as they push inland to destroy the army from Taiwan.

Could China be ready for this scenario by 2027? Probably not. It would most likely take until 2035 to build enough sea bridges to transport the invading force. China would also be smart to build more shipping than it needs, as each ship will have to make multiple trips to and from the island, exposed during each trip to ships, planes and sub- Taiwanese (and probably American) sailors.

There is also the question of training for an invasion, and if the incursion of 28 Chinese fighter jets last week into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone is an indication , China’s military training still has a long way to go.

Yet Chinese leaders have good reason to want to be ready as soon as possible. China has repeatedly warned that Taiwan’s declaration of independence would trigger military action. If this happens and China is not ready to invade, it will undermine the credibility of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the rest of the CCP may not be in a rush to invade Taiwan, but understand that events can force their hand or make an invasion an attractive prospect.

