Vice President Kamala Harris visits US-Mexico border as migration crisis continues





Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (2nd-R) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R) listen to US Vice President Kamala Harris speak during a press conference at El International Airport Paso on June 25, 2021 in El Paso, Texas.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit as Vice President to the US-Mexico border on Friday, where she visited immigration facilities and met young women.

Speaking to reporters after his tour, Harris said the trip to the border reinforced the need to address the root causes of the rising number of undocumented migrants from Central America.

“Lack of economic opportunities, very often violence, corruption and food insecurity,” said Harris, “including fear of cartels and gang violence”.

“The job we need to do is tackle the root causes, otherwise we will continue to see the effect of what is happening at the border,” she said. “It’s going to require, as we’ve done, a holistic approach that recognizes every element of it.”

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden tasked Harris with addressing those root causes. In June, she traveled to Guatemala and Mexico, where she sent a direct message to potential migrants.

“I want to be clear with the locals who are considering taking this dangerous journey to the US-Mexico border: don’t come. Don’t come,” Harris said at a conference. press in Guatemala on June 7. believe that if you come to our border, you will be turned away. “

Harris had faced a lot of criticism from Republicans in recent weeks for not yet having personally visited the US-Mexico border.

The White House said Harris still planned to make the trip at the right time. But the June 25 choice may have been influenced by former President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he would travel to the border on June 30 with Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott.

A day after Trump announced his next trip, the White House said Harris would be heading to the border on June 25. Harris’ trip surprised the White House press. Typically, West Wing aides brief a small group of reporters on presidential and vice-presidential travel plans at least a week in advance, so that the media have enough time to organize their coverage.

Harris denied on Friday that Trump’s plans had any influence on his schedule.

“I said in March that I was coming to the border, so it’s not a new plan,” Harris told reporters after landing in Texas. “Coming to the border… is examining the effects of what we have seen happening in Central America. “

But the White House said the choice of El Paso for its visit was, in fact, influenced by the former president. In his 2019 State of the Union address, Trump claimed his border wall had transformed El Paso from a crime-ravaged city into a safe one, angering residents.

Biden and Harris have come under fire for overturning restrictive Trump-era immigration policies even as detentions of migrants on the US-Mexico border have peaked in 20 years in recent months.

Immigration remains a hot topic for both parties. Democrats and pro-immigrant activists urged Biden to further reduce enforcement and ensure humane treatment of migrant children and families arriving at the border.

White House officials have said for months that Harris’s efforts to stem immigration from Central America focused on diplomacy and were distinct from border security concerns.

“The vice president’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this year was about the root causes, and this border visit is about the effects,” her spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters on Thursday. “Both trips will inform the administration’s root cause strategy.”

Reuters correspondent Nandita Bose contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos