Pakistan does not allow US to use bases against Afghanistan (President – Pakistan)





Posted on Jun 25, 2021

He said Pakistan is making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reiterated Pakistan’s principled position that he would not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan as it would be the main beneficiary of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The president made the remarks during an interactive session with military officers from 12 foreign countries, currently undergoing a national security workshop at the National Defense University here in Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He urged the international community to take serious note of recent incidents of illegal black market sales of uranium in India, as such radioactive material can fall into the wrong hands, endangering human lives and the security of nations.

The president lamented that such an important incident had been ignored in international media, a press release issued by the president’s media office said here.

Addressing the course participants, he highlighted Pakistan’s success against the war on terrorism, saying that the country’s armed forces and law enforcement have successfully defeated terrorism.

He said Pakistan had paid a heavy price in waging the war on terror as it had lost more than 70,000 people, in addition to suffering economic losses amounting to approximately $ 150 billion.

The president added that Pakistan was the biggest victim of the protracted conflict in Afghanistan which damaged its economy as well as the security of the country.

He said Pakistan, from the start, had advocated for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan imbroglio, as the war was not a solution to a dispute that increased human suffering and miseries.

The President briefed the participants on the country’s achievements, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan made a compassionate and smart decision in not enforcing full lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided emergency financial assistance, under the Ehsaas program, to more than 15 million people. families to save them from poverty and hunger.

He went on to say that Pakistan has successfully managed the pandemic through the cooperation of religious leaders and the media as well as the whole nation which has shown exemplary discipline during the pandemic.

The president informed that Pakistan is going in the right direction and is on the verge of becoming a geo-economic center of the region by using its special geo-economic situation to boost regional trade and encourage economic integration.

He said Pakistan is focusing on developing the IT sector and taking practical steps and training its young people to improve IT exports. He said his country is working closely with China to promote regional connectivity and economic cooperation among countries in the region.

Responding to questions from participants, the president said Pakistan would not allow the United States to use its bases against the sister country (Afghanistan). He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and consolidate economic, political and cultural relations with all friendly countries, especially countries in the region.

The participants praised the hospitality offered by the government during their stay in Pakistan. They appreciated the government’s social and economic achievements, especially the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

