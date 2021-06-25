Modi to Check Ayodhya Development Plan Today | Latest India News





Lucknow Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a vision document for the development of Ayodhyas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at a virtual meeting in which the construction work of the Ram temple will also be discussed, the company said. officials Friday. LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited prepared the vision document with assistance from the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government to prepare Ayodhyas’ Vision Document for the Overall Development of Temple City. Larsen, Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant in the execution of the project, said Deepak Kumar, chairman of the UP Housing and Development Council of the government of Uttar Pradesh. According to ADA officials, the document was finalized after several rounds of meetings between the development authority and the consultant. Before finalizing the plan, the consultant had gathered the opinions of approximately 5,000 residents, Ayodhya saints and prominent citizens. The development plan included 18 major projects. Of these, the detailed report of 16 projects will be prepared by August of this year. The vision document also includes the creation of employment opportunities, the branding of local products and the promotion of religious tourism and the planting of Ramayan-era trees in Ayodhya. The chief minister is also likely to inform Modi of a new township proposed to decongest Ayodhya. In addition, a provision of 300 crore was spent on the construction of an access road to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Also, a provision of 100 crore has been made for the development and beautification of tourist facilities in Ayodhya. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, is also expected to attend this virtual meeting. Prime Minister Modi chaired the bhoomi pujan at Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 last year. The key elements of the development plan will cover Ayodhya main road, the road to Ram temple, Panchkoshi parikrama, Ayodhya Green Field township, gates at all entry points to the city, rest homes for worshipers at entry points, Shri Ram International Airport, tourist center, international museum, Saryu river bank, renovation of five water bodies, integrated traffic management system, multi-level parking , animal rehabilitation program, ring road and planting of trees from the Ramayan period. …

