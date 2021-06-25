What color is the beautiful game? European football is more diverse than ever, but racism still stirs its societies





At the turn of the century, football presented the best of Europe. Popular and inclusive, its teams spanned races, roots and beliefs. Today, football is the occasion for a new balance sheet with racism and belonging. The racial justice movements that have gathered in the United States are also blowing across Europe. Several football teams are now on their knees before games to show their commitment to equality, although this infuriates some of the fans. Racism in football is at an all time high, Belgian striker Romelo Lukaku said recently, as social media brings hatred to the surface. Study shows that non-white footballers played better last year, emptying stadiums. The Age of Football: Football and the 21st Century, David GoldblattThe second masterful study of sport shows how the European Pact has been shaken by economic, demographic and political tensions. In Eastern and Central Europe, atavistic impulses intensified after the refugee crisis of 2015. In Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia, ultra-nationalist and fascist chants filled the stadiums, along with painted swastikas and Celtic crosses. Bulgaria were released slightly in 2019 for their fans’ abuse of black England players. In 2012, Croatian supporters threw banana peels and monkey chants at Mario Balotelli, the Italian footballer who is the son of Ghanaian immigrants. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn is notoriously obsessed with football, using it as a playground for his nationalist glorification project. Recently he backed the rowdy Irish players for taking the knee, calling the move provocative. In Western Europe, ultra-nationalism and violence had moderated over the years, but things were going badly. England experienced a new wave of xenophobia and anger after the Brexit referendum. And yet the team, with its Jamaican, Irish, Nigerian and Ghanaian roots, is unmistakably English, Goldblatt says. Western European teams have long included players rooted in their former colonies. We are here because you were there, the saying goes. The French football team was a political hotspot in 1996, the far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen expressed his contempt for players who come from elsewhere and do not sing the Marseillaise. Player Christian Karembeu said later: From that day on, I no longer sang the Marseillaise. France’s victory in the 1998 World Cup was a real carnival, a celebration of the merging of divisions. The team was called Black Blanc Beur; President Jacques Chirac welcomed this team, both tricolor and multicolored. This moment was an illusion. The riots of 2005 highlighted inequality and resentment in the suburbs. Even today, French center forward Karim Benzema is triggering the far right for his refusal to give up his Algerian side. Germany’s peaceful and inclusive football culture has also felt the shakes. At the 2010 World Cup, Mesut Ozil felt comfortable enough with his hybrid identity to say: My technique and feeling on the ball is the Turkish side of my game, and the attitude of always giving everything is the German part. In 2014, after his diverse team won the World Cup, thousands of right-handed winger marched in Cologne, fans displayed Nazi tattoos, KKK balaclavas and Celtic crosses. In 2018, after a fury over a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ozil announced his retirement from international football, echoing a familiar lament: I am German when we win, but immigrate when we lose. Facebook

