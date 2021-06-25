Good start … will continue the fight to restore 370: Omar Abdullah | Latest India News

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said on Friday his party would continue to push for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, but did not expect the prime minister Narendra Modi returns it because it is this last government which decided to suppress it. in 2019.

Abdullah’s comments came in an interview with HT, a day after attending a historic meeting of J&K politicians with the Center.

Article 370, which granted J&K special status but was controversially rescinded in August 2019, was raised by several leaders at Thursday’s meeting, which marked the resumption of political engagement in the region after two years. But Abdullah said he would not raise the issue in front of Modi just for optical reasons.

We are not flattering the eye and we are not asking the Prime Minister to return it and they have given no such indication. We choose our battles. We will continue our fight to see it restored, constitutionally, legally and politically, said the former chief minister, a day after the all-party meeting.

Petitions from several political parties, including the NC, asking for the reinstatement of article 370 have been pending before the Supreme Court since 2019. The reinstatement of article 370 is an integral part of our political discourse and constitutes an important permanent problem for us. said Abdullah.

We will continue to raise it for as long as it takes, 70 weeks, 70 months, or 70 years.

He stressed that the full state of J&K must be restored in its entirety. It was made clear during the meeting that the state means a full state with all the powers that we had before and which are now available to all other states. We don’t want a truncated state, said Abdullah.

On August 5, 2019, radical changes saw the special status of J&K revoked and the region branched into Union territories. His officer cadre has been abolished.

Abdullah said the meeting with the prime minister was a step forward and he welcomed it. He stressed that there were no preconditions on what could or could not be said at the meeting, but he was clear on his political goals. There is no question of abandoning our ideology. I did not give up my identity, my political ideology or my thought process, he said.

The meeting brought together 14 leaders from J&K and also addressed the ongoing demarcation exercise to redesign constituencies, grassroots democracy, development goals and loss of life prevention. All parties said the talks took place in a cordial atmosphere.

Abdullah said he was neither too optimistic nor too circumspect about the event. He said he would go ahead with a fair amount of realism.

When asked if the invitation to the meeting recognized the fact that the Center could not move forward without the support of the main parties in the region, Abdullah replied: I don’t want to sound my own trumpet. . A year ago, no one would have put their money into holding such a meeting.

I’ve always said we’re relevant and you can’t wish us away, Abdullah said.