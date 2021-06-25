Modis Kashmir APC a flop show: Qureshi





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday called the all-party conference of pro-Indian Kashmiri politicians called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “public relations exercise” and “eye drops” which was a “flop” show ”.

“It was eye drops. Why was it eye drops. At best, this can be called a public relations exercise. It didn’t work out, ”Qureshi said at a press conference here, in his reaction to Modi’s interaction with Kashmir’s political leadership.

Modi chaired a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday attended by 14 politicians from illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It was Modi’s first interaction with politicians in the region since his government unilaterally revoked the special status of the IIOJK.

While the APC, where the leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) were not invited, was eye drops, Qureshi said it was also an admission by New Delhi that his actions on August 5 2019 had turned against him.

The Foreign Minister referred to the very unanimous demand of pro-Indian leaders in Kashmir, who demanded the full restoration of statehood to the IIOJK. He added that this was the very reason why these Kashmiri rulers challenged the repeal of Section 370 in the Supreme Court.

The rulers of Kashmir returned empty-handed, despite the demand for restoration of the state of Kashmir. The Modi government insisted that it would only consider such a decision after the demarcation and the so-called state elections in the disputed territory.

Qureshi said Modi simply stated that the state of Kashmir will be restored at an appropriate time. “The mere declaration that the state will be restored is not the answer to the long-standing problem,” he added.

He said that contrary to false promises after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, the situation in the disputed region has only worsened. “The first, second and even third tear of political leaders are in illegal detention,” he said.

He added that even pro-Indian rulers in Kashmir have demanded the release of all political prisoners, the protection of basic rights, an end to extrajudicial killings and the full restoration of the state.

“This is not what Pakistan says. This is the request of the Kashmiris and the Kashmiris who were in the past hand in hand with New Delhi, ”he said. “This is the level of alienation India faces in the detained territory,” he added.

“In my opinion, the APC was a total flop,” Qureshi said. He added that the Kashmiris were not ready to accept the changes that New Delhi was forcing on them.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said Pakistan had forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir and the changes made by the Modi government in all international forums, including the UN. The issue has also been regularly discussed in bilateral engagements with influential countries, he said.

“There is no change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy,” Qureshi said, when asked if Pakistan was considering a change after Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a recent interview that Islamabad did would not need nuclear weapons if the Kashmir conflict was resolved.

Regarding the current situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said he had heard no proposal to deploy a UN peacekeeping force to keep the peace in Afghanistan. Asked about Turkey’s role in the security of Kabul airport, he said it was too early to comment on this issue at this stage.

