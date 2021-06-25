Donald Trump has apparently questioned everything Jared Kushner has done for his administration





It is not easy when family members are working together as it can often strain relationships. This is apparently what is going on between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. They’ve worked closely together in the White House, but their separate lives in Florida don’t seem to fit together very well.

While Kushner has always been seen as the politician during the Trump administration, according to CNN, he no longer works with his stepfather as he prepares for his post-presidential life. The sticking point currently appears to be the six-figure book deal Kushner landed in Harper Collins’ conservative publishing arm, Broadside Books. Trump struggles to find a home for his memories, but his son-in-law is reserved and busy writing about his work in the Middle East and the COVID task force.

And now inside sources are telling CNN that the former president has been suspicious of Jared for some time and ignores the time Kushner has spent on his administration. Trump is starting to think his son-in-law hasn’t achieved peace in the Middle East after all, with the recent unrest between Israel and Hamas. It’s no secret President Trump doesn’t like when he thinks other people are calling attention to something he thinks he has facilitated, a second source said. The press Kushner talks about in his post-administration life has triggered the 45th president and strained their relations.

Yet others close to the former president are calling it all nonsense and Kushner is used to his stepfather’s moods. An insider told CNN that Trump recognizes his successes, and even though they no longer work together, there is still a level of respect between them. It’s a time when the family is moving in two different directions and there are a few bumps along the way (like that lucrative book deal that’s eluding Trump right now). Kushner will continue to build a simpler relationship with his wife’s father, and Trump will continue to be Trump.

