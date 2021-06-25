RSF funeral protests highlight urgent risk of death for press freedom in China after Hong Kong Apple Daily media shutdown





Arrived at the Chinese Embassy following a hearse, RSF representatives in Paris organized a mock funeral procession, delivering a coffin and funeral flowers with an inscribed sign. Apple Daily (1995-2021). In Berlin, representatives of RSF organized a parallel action, burying the daily which was one of the last major independent Chinese-language media to criticize the Beijing regime. Two days before, Apple Daily announced that it was to cease all activities from June 27, with the last print edition of its newspaper due for publication on June 24, due to the government’s decision to freeze its financial assets, leaving the outlet unable to pay its employees and its suppliers. RSF condemns killing of outlet by CEO Carrie Lam on the orders of Chinese President Xi Jinping, calls for immediate release of all detainees Apple Daily employees as well as the founder of the media Jimmy lai, winner of the 2020 RSF Press Freedom Prize. We have come together today to warn of the urgent risk of death for press freedom in Hong Kong. Democracies cannot stand idly by while the Chinese regime systematically erodes what remains of the country’s independent media, as it has already done in the rest of the country, RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire told reporters gathered outside the Chinese embassy in Paris. Today’s funeral is for Apple Daily, but tomorrow’s could be for press freedom in China. It is time for the international community to act in accordance with its own values ​​and obligations and defend what remains of the free press in Hong Kong, before the Chinese model of information control takes another victim. Deloire also called Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye, who last week gave a interview calling the media critical of the Chinese regime a “media machine” and journalists criticizing the Chinese authorities as “crazy hyenas”. Lu Shaye thinks that there is no need for a plurality of media: with two or three groups and a few people, we can become the vanguard of the public opinion war and we can coordinate this well. war. Lu Shaye has already criticized the French media, declaring last year at the start of the Covid-19 pandemics: I’m not saying the French media always lie about China, but much of their reporting on China is false. Earlier this week, RSF filed an urgent appeal asking the UN to take all necessary measures to safeguard press freedom in Hong Kong. Hong Kong, once a press freedom bastion, fell from 18th place in 2002 to 80th place in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index. The People’s Republic of China, for its part, is stagnant at 177th place on 180.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos