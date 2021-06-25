Pakistan to close border if Taliban take control of Afghanistan (PM)





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would seal its border if Afghanistan if the Taliban took control of Afghanistan by military force.

“Pakistan does not want to enter into conflict, number one. Second, we don’t want a new influx of refugees, ”he remarked in an interview on the subject with Yara Bayoumy and Jyoti Thottam of the New York Times during a video call. You can read the opinion piece here.

He noted that Pakistan has insisted on the Taliban not to pursue the option of military victory as it will lead to a “protracted civil war”. “And the country that would be affected by the civil war, after Afghanistan, would be Pakistan. We would be affected because there are more Pashtuns in Pakistan than in Afghanistan, ”the Prime Minister noted.

Imran Khan has categorically stated that Pakistan “will recognize a government chosen by the Afghan people, regardless of which government they choose”.

Relations with the United States

Pakistan has a closer relationship with the United States than with India, he said. “And then after September 11, Pakistan again chose to join the US war on terror. Now, after the United States leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would basically want a civilized relationship, which you have between nations, and we would like to improve our trade relationship with the United States.

He noted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States are “a little imbalanced”, explaining that they were imbalanced because the United States believed it was giving aid to Pakistan and in return, they had to comply with the American auction. “What Pakistan did in trying to get the US tender actually cost Pakistan a lot of lives. Seventy thousand Pakistanis died and over $ 150 billion was lost to the economy because there were suicide bombings and bombings all over the country.

The Prime Minister shared that he now wanted to focus on a relationship based on “trust and common goals”.

Relationship with Afghanistan

Imran Khan said there was a feeling within the Afghan government that Pakistan would do more. It is “very disappointing” for us.

The Afghan government “still blames us for having been unable, after so many years, to reach some sort of settlement,” he added.

Choose sides

Asked about China and the United States, the Pakistani prime minister asked why it was necessary to choose sides. “I think we should have a relationship with everyone. China has been very good to us, in the sense that after the war on terrorism, or during the war on terrorism, we suffered a real blow in this country. China is therefore the country that came to Pakistan’s aid. And of course, we’ve had a long relationship with China.

Prime Minister Khan has said he does not see why the United States thinks that “India is going to be this bulwark against China. If India takes on this role, I think it would be detrimental to India, as India’s trade with China will be beneficial for both India and China. “

So I just watch the script unfold and with a little anxiety, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos