Violence against women: an undeniable reality





Normalizing harassment doesn’t make it normal, it just makes it more indecent and disgusting. There should be no excuse for removing women anywhere. In the workplace, it is particularly difficult to tackle these issues due to the small population of women and the influential discourse of men.

Women in Pakistan represent 48.76% of the population. Their importance in daily life underscores their abilities and collective strength.

Women all over the world struggle because of the color of their skin, the origin of their ethnicity, and even the power of their speech. Most importantly, their biggest flaw is their basic human existence; be a woman.

Read more: How to protect women from sexual harassment?

While you may hear people from the so-called self-imposed Western culture talking about discrimination against women, this is far from the amount of destruction it is causing in Pakistan. A country that suffers from a long history of hypocritical Islamic policies now sees itself at a crossroads, between a misogynistic future and a troubled present.

Are humans robots?

In a recent and extremely ill-prepared interview with Axios Jonathan Swan, the Prime Minister suggested that clothing was the main reason for the events of gender-based violence in Pakistan. Continuing to clarify and clean up the correspondent of such circumstances because he was from the west, where it was normal to dress as such.

This is either a very good explanation of recent events in the country or a completely outrageous insult to all men in the country.

Read more: Media is responsible for sexualization of women: Senior journalist hits back at internet trolls

Activists across the country fear comments like the country’s leader regarding women’s clothing and natural harassment of men, making many wonder if this is a legacy of harassment for some? Are all men supposed to harass women if they dress freely? If not, are we all robots?

“If a woman wears little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots” PM Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/pkrqN2VbYa

– Adnan Hussain (@AdnanhussainAD) June 21, 2021

It is a well known fact that women will be harassed if they breathe, die, live, wear the burqa, do not wear the burqa. There is no doubt about it, and to suggest otherwise essentially signals over-policing, the perfect formula for the collapse of democracy, especially an Islamic democracy.

Read more: Op-ed: In Pakistani democracy, personal interests trump ideological motivations

Endemic violence against women

5 out of 10 women in their workplace are harassed, and 3 of them may be women wearing full Islamic clothing. According to a study by White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO fighting for women’s rights, 4,734 women were victims of violence between 2004 and 2016. Today, with the pandemic raging across the country, women are locked up on their own. in their world, with no one to share their stories with.

They then assess the 15,000 lives lost during that time to honor killings, a factor of enormous respect for many conservatives on the front lines of what they call Islamic dissent.

And while for some 4,000 may not be a “significant number, the media estimates that cases of violence against women between that time and six years later were north of 51,000, with 120% unreported. because of these honor issues.

Read more: Honor killings: Pakistanis continue to shame

But this is not an Islamic attitude. Islam is by no means to blame here. These are all inflammatory statements coming from all political parties, hoping to win one vote or the other. We need structural reforms of women’s rights in this country, not from politicians, but from workers, families and even social groups.

And something else. Labeling social organizations as financed from abroad does not take away from their important work and revolutionary discoveries. Whether it’s listening to the inaudible or uplifting the poor, they are the backbone of our cultural well-being, or all that remains of them, and they should be applauded.

Read more: Here’s how women should ask for rights

More violence against women

How is it that the nations well equipped with anti-women laws and the so-called Western societies do not understand some of these major problems. This is because proper reforms are in place and penalties for frankly scary people are there, and no excuse is offered for their actions. It is the state of success, not clothes.

Advocating for policy development is no longer a question, it is a reality. Concrete steps to help solve these problems are essential. Not only must there be a check and a check on the lives and livelihoods of women in rural areas, but also on the education of the younger generations.

Read more: Obstacles to Women’s Education, Health and Gender Equity in Pakistan

It’s not patriotic to be mean to women. And no, it’s not the military that’s responsible, its ordinary people hoping to get their misogynistic message across, for all the responsible excuses out there.

Juan Abbas is a freelance writer for the Daily Times. He tweets to @JuanAbbas. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.







