Early morning fire kills 18 people, mostly children, at MMA school in central China





All the kids screamed and we tried to help by pouring water on the fire but it didn’t stop. It eventually got so fierce that there was simply no way for the adults to approach. A total of 34 students were enrolled in the school and all the doctors from the local hospital were mobilized to treat the victims, Beijing Youth Daily reported. The Zhecheng County Government Press Office confirmed that the fire started at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning. Chen Lin was taken away for investigation. According to the emergency management ministry in Beijing, 18 of the school’s 34 people were killed in the blaze. Deputy Minister Song Yuanming takes a task force to Zhecheng to oversee the rescue and investigation. Henan Party Secretary Lou Yangsheng on Friday called on local officials to reflect on the tragedy, which occurred just days before the Communist Parties. . The deadly blaze was the latest in a series of massively casualty incidents that prompted the central government to order nationwide safety inspections. These include a fatal explosion in , in Hubei province earlier this month, which left 25 people dead and more than 100 injured. In response to Shiyan’s deaths, President Xi Jinping ordered officials across the country to remain politically vigilant to prevent major security risks. The party is working to harness a positive vibe and maintain social stability ahead of its centennial celebrations next week. quickly gained popularity in China with a deep talent pool producing a good share of world champion level fighters. Henan Province also has a rich martial arts culture, linked to the 1,500-year-old Shaolin Monastery in the Song Mountains, which enjoyed a reputation as a kung fu center with its Buddhist martial arts monks. . The local martial arts scene was popularized by the box office success of 1986 Shaolin Martial Arts with Jet Li. Last year, the General Sports Administration called for better regulations to improve the safety of competitions, due to the growing popularity of free and MMA combat, as well as professional boxing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos