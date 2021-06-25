Boris Johnson will finally cap the cost of social care

Boris Johnson will cap the cost of social care after facing opposition from Rishi Sunak, the Mail can reveal today.

Treasury sources said discussions of a solution to the social services crisis were now focused on “the details” of how a cap works, rather than the principle.

The Chancellor is believed to have come up with a number of alternative and cheaper ideas to meet the Conservative manifesto’s commitment to finding a long-term solution to the care crisis.

But the PM insisted on a version of the care cap first proposed by economist Andrew Dilnot a decade ago.

The prime minister reportedly called the proposals “my plan” to resolve a crisis he first committed to nearly two years ago.

A Treasury source said Mr Johnson was in “invincible mode” on the issue, leaving the Chancellor with no choice but to find a way to make it work.

Another told the Mail: “Now it comes down to the details, where is the ceiling set? Where is the floor? And how is it going to be paid?

The agreement in principle allows ministers to finally publish a social protection plan this year, and possibly as early as this summer.

But the Prime Minister and Chancellor still remain divided over where the cap should be set and how it should be paid. Under the Dilnot plan, individual care costs would be capped at 45,000, with the state paying any additional costs.

The proposal is designed to end the dementia cost “lottery” and help end the scandal that is forcing thousands of seniors to sell their homes to pay for their care.

The PM would favor a ceiling of around 50,000. But the Treasury would press for the ceiling to be set at a higher level.

In 2015, the Treasury accepted a cap of 75,000, and it is now understood that it wants it to be set at a similar level with inflation taken into account of around 86,000.

This would make the program much more affordable for the Exchequer, as fewer people would be helped.

Health Foundation analysis suggested that if the cap was set at 86,000, it would benefit 30,000 nursing home residents per year. At 50,000, that would help 50,000.

With a cap of 86,000 people, a person in a five-year nursing home who owns a home worth 125,000 would have to spend almost half of their wealth on care.

Reducing the cap to 50,000 would reduce the amount spent to about a third.

For the average home owner of 250,000, the proportion would drop from 34% in a scenario of 86,000 caps to 20% with a cap of 50,000.

Health Foundation researcher Charles Tallack said: “Everyone has a cap on the cost of care. It is a form of insurance against very high costs and everyone has insurance whether they claim or not. ‘

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “A cap on what should be paid, whether set at 50,000 or 100,000, has the potential to help many older people plan for retirement. possible costs of social care.

“The higher the cap, the more likely it is that they would still have to dip into some of the wealth tied up in their home, and the less that would benefit those with only modest wealth levels.

“But of course, the lower the cap, the higher the cost to the chessboard.

“Going even to a fairly high ceiling would at least be a good first step from the current unsustainable position.”

Sir Andrew Dilnot has said his plan could cost $ 10 billion a year, although he estimates half of that bill would be needed to shore up the crumbling healthcare system anyway.

A lower cap could reduce the cost by several billion pounds.

Mr Sunak warned the PM that long-term funding would require a significant tax increase, potentially involving the breaking of the Tories’ ‘tax lock’ pledge to avoid increases in overall tax rates. income, national insurance or VAT.

A source from the Treasury said proposals such as reducing the lifetime allowance for retirement savings “would not touch alongside” bearing the cost of a social protection plan.

Mr Johnson was accused of cowardice earlier this week after a crucial meeting with Chancellor and Health Secretary Matt Hancock was canceled over fixing the failing healthcare system.

On his first day as Prime Minister in July 2019, he promised he would solve the problem “once and for all” and had a plan to do so.