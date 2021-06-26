Against the modi-agency of Congress to the Prime Minister’s ritual diatribe on the emergency

The opposition party reminded the prime minister of the numerous cases of repression and trampling of democratic principles under him

Congress sought to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi the mirror on Friday to counter his ritualistic rant on the emergency declared that day 46 years ago, reminding him of the many instances of repression and trampling of democratic principles beneath him. As Modi led other BJP leaders to recall the emergency, saying the dark days could never be forgotten, Chief Congressman Randeep Surjewala retorted on Twitter: “Said a prime minister who stands for three S’s – Suppress, Smother and Submit. A PM who has undermined Parliament, a PM who despises the Constitution, a PM who has eroded institutions, a PM who has trampled on democracy should not preach, because India has been under “modi-agency” for seven years. “

should not preach, because India is under Modi-gency for 7 years.

Congress was responding to Modis’ tweet in which he said the dark days of the emergency could never be forgotten. The period 1975-1977 saw a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us commit to doing all we can to strengthen India’s democratic spirit and live up to the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution.

The period 1975-1977 saw a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us commit to doing all we can to strengthen India's democratic spirit and live up to the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution.

This is how Congress trampled on our democratic ethics. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy.

BJP leaders dutifully remember the emergency each year on June 25, hail constitutional values, and shed tears over restrictions on free speech during those two years. The Congress, which has officially expressed remorse for imposing the emergency and holding internal debates on this dark chapter in Indian democracy, now feels emboldened to oppose the BJP on the issue of attacks on democracy after 2014, citing Modi’s own record of the constitutional values ​​of freedom, equality and justice. The opposition party recalled the grim caution of BJP veteran LK Advani after Modi became prime minister that an emergency could still be imposed despite constitutional amendments to strengthen legal guarantees. Many congressional leaders on Friday underlined the atmosphere of fear that prevails in the country and how institutional autonomy has been severely compromised over the past seven years. Party spokesman Supriya Shrinate said: “Indira Gandhi herself corrected the mistake and even Rahul Gandhi admitted that the urgency was wrong. But what is this Modiji – the terror in the minds of people today, when FIRs are registered to tell the truth, anyone who questions the government is called anti-national? You have overtaken the British regime in the repression of the people. It is your only inheritance.

, , FIR, -? – Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 25, 2021

Leaders of other parties that fought Congress during the state of emergency also joined the debate. Manoj Jha, RJD member Rajya Sabha, whose leader Lalu Prasad was jailed during the emergency, tweeted: Constitutional provision of Emergency. Today’s rulers don’t even need the cover of the Constitution to create a republic of fear and terror. The snake is dead and the staff is also unused. This is the real emergency.

46′- ‘. ”. . () !! Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) June 25, 2021

Jha also retweeted a comment from stand-up comedian and government critic Kunal Kamra who said: “Every year the BJP talks about the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as an attack on Indian democracy looking like a snake giving a talk to Ted about the toxicity of his own venom… “

Every year, the BJP talks about the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhis as an attack on Indian democracy like a snake giving a speech about the toxicity of its own venom.