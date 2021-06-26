[Bookmark] “China turned COVID-19 into a biological weapon and committed mass murder”

~~

The bookmark is a JAPAN Before feature that gives you long reads for the weekend. Each edition presents a global thought that branches out to a wide variety of themes. In this edition, we feature a series from The Sunday Guardian Live, with permission. Our hope is that readers find new depths and perspectives to explore and enjoy.

First part

Miami: the sunday keeper launches a new series, Indo-Pacific: Behind the Headlines, in which we interview top Indo-Pacific experts on some of the region’s deepest trends.

The first interview in the series is with deeply experienced and knowledgeable American writer and commentator Gordon Chang, author of The great American-Chinese technological war (Dating books, 2020) Losing South Korea (Dating books, 2019), Nuclear confrontation: North Korea attacks the world (Arrow Books, 2006) and China’s impending collapse (Random House, 2001).

Excerpts follow:

American Gordon G Chang, expert in Asia, author, commentator.

What does the pandemic tell us about China?

The pandemic once again reveals the wickedness of the Chinese Communist Party. Whether or not COVID-19 started as a biological weapon, China has made it.

For at least five weeks, and possibly longer, Chinese authorities knew the disease was highly contagious, but tried to convince the world that it was not.

At the same time, Xi Jinping was pressuring countries not to impose travel restrictions and quarantines on arrivals from China while locking down his own country. By locking down his own country, he must have thought he was preventing the disease from spreading. Which means he must have thought he was spreading the disease internationally by pressuring others to accept passengers from China.

This means Xi Jinping knew, or had to know, that he was turning an epidemic in central China into a global pandemic.

It was intentional, which makes Xis’ actions murderous. And because 3.4 million people have died so far, it was mass murder.

What should be done with it?

We must hold China accountable to establish deterrence. It is not the last pathogen to be generated on Chinese soil, and we cannot allow Xi to think he can spread the next disease with similar impunity.

So even if we don’t care about justice or compensation, we have to impose significant costs on China so that its leadership does not start over.

It is a question of our survival. China is working on pathogens that don’t attack the Chinese but make the rest of us sick. The next disease from China could therefore leave China as the only viable society in the world. We must not allow this to happen.

We should cut off trade and investment. We should seize Chinese assets. We should end technical and scientific cooperation with China. We should implement policies designed to end the rule of the Communist Party.

Indian students hold placards during a COVID-19 awareness rally in Hyderabad, India, March 6, 2020 (AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.)

What do you think of India’s second wave?

Is the double mutant strain natural? Someone should get to the bottom of this. Chinese leaders have already committed mass murders, so it’s entirely possible that they have released another pathogen.

For me, it’s impossible to understand how these guys think. They do things that are so beyond the scope of my imagination that I can’t get anything past these monsters.

What has been the response of the United States?

I think President Joe Biden, by refusing to confront China on COVID-19, has failed in his responsibilities. To date, China has killed 588,000 Americans. It is inconceivable to me that Biden did not raise this issue during his two-hour call with Xi in February. If you can’t talk about the massacres of Americans, you shouldn’t be President of the United States.

The response from the Biden administration has been grossly inadequate. I imagine that does not inspire confidence in the American leadership at the moment.

What happens next?

China is attacking us maliciously, and I don’t take the continued existence of the United States for granted. If we don’t start defending ourselves, it is possible that we will lose our freedom, we will lose our way of life, we will lose our sovereignty, we will lose our country.

America is not the only country at risk. In general, democratic states are an existential threat to China. India is the biggest democracy, so, of course, the Chinese are attacking it. India is as much at risk as we are.

We are in a time when almost anything is possible. It is not wise to underestimate the danger the Chinese regime poses to others.

What is Xi Jinping’s goal?

China, under Xi Jinping, has just attacked all other nations, so all other nations should work together. Xi throughout this century has elevated the imagery of Heaven’s Mandate to Rule All tianxia, all under Heaven. He therefore believes himself to be the only legitimate sovereign in the world. His subordinates talk about it openly.

Let’s be clear: Xi is trying to overthrow the current Westphalian international system of sovereign states. So, yes, he sees Americans and Indians as subjects.

And he sees Americans as enemies. In May 2019, the Communist Partys Peoples Daily, the most authoritative publication in China, ran an article declaring a peoples’ war on America. It’s more than just a clue as to what the Chinese Communists think of us. We should start listening to what they are saying. We Americans are often oblivious, ignoring warnings from enemies.

Gordon Chang can be found on Twitter at @GordonGChang.

This article was first published by the English-language Internet news site, The Sunday Guardian Live, at this link, May 22, 2021.

Author: Cléo Paskal

Cleo Paskal is the Non-Resident Principal Researcher for the Indo-Pacific at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and Special Correspondent for The Sunday Guardian.

OTHER ARTICLES ON THIS SUBJECT:

[Bookmark] Evidence is mounting: COVID-19 released from Wuhan lab

[Bookmark] Why Chinese labs are suspicious: Military studies of genetic weapons for bloodless victory

[Bookmark] Carrot and Stick Nations Should Make China Release Information on COVID-19 Origins