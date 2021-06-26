Gorgon City dance musicians slam Boris Johnson over lockdown delays





Dance music duo Gorgon City have denounced Prime Minister Boris Johnson for changing his mind about ending the lockdown for good at the last minute. The group of 34-year-old Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott were, like many, excited to return to nightclubs this month, only to get the Prime Minister back on his plans. It was initially expected that the final stage of the lockdown exit roadmap would go into effect on June 21, which would have seen a full return to the hospitality industry, including nightclubs, and a go-ahead. for events such as concerts and large-scale festivals. But, with the increase in cases of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus in the UK, the government has decided to postpone the final stage to at least June 19, even though hospitalizations and deaths have not increased in line. Delta variant infection rates.





(Image: Getty Images)

Now the guys from Gorgon City are hitting because it has caused a delay in their music release plans and their own return to the stage. Speaking to The Sun, Kye said: One of the big problems with the entertainment and nightlife industry is that Boris waits until the last minute to suddenly go back on his word. Clubs and festivals had already invested money in the events and the reopening, expecting June 21 to happen, and it is disrespectful for him to turn the tide at the last minute. The boys at least admit they had time in lockdown to record and perfect their latest album, Olympia, which was unleashed on Friday. Matt said: It’s crazy to think that we were filming a lot, going to shows and writing stuff on the road and together in America and London and suddenly we got locked out. Kye was in Chicago, I was in London and we managed to finish it pretty quickly. We can’t wait to come back and shoot the album.





(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Reports have suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not delay the lockdown further after research showed the Delta variant could be kept at bay in the UK thanks to the successful rollout of the vaccination. While pilot programs have been operating in the UK for the past few months to test a return to crowded events, such as nightclubs and festivals, with test event attendees undergoing various Covid tests to see if and how these events occur. transmit infections. One of those events was the launch of a club in Liverpool at the end of April and the BRIT Awards held in London in May.







