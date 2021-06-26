Police efforts to vaccinate one million doses per day starting tomorrow





Covid-19 vaccination. (Ayobandung.com/Kavin Faza)



JAKARTA, AYOCIREBON.COM – The Indonesian National Police (Polri) organized a mass vaccination on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the jurisdictions of 34 Polda spread across Indonesia. The mass vaccination program was held to celebrate the 75th day of Bhayangkara which falls on July 1, 2021. According to the head of the public relations division of the national police, Inspector General Argo Yuwono, mass vaccinations took place in 4,504 points with 54,482 vaccinators. The goal of one million people per day is for the National Police to help achieve President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) goal of one million people every day to be vaccinated. “The vaccination target tomorrow is 1 million, the number of vaccinators is 54,482 and the implementation is at 34 Polda, or 4,504 points,” Argo said in a written statement on Friday, June 26, 2021. Mass vaccination was included in the schedule for the celebration of Bhayangkara’s birthday, as at that time, acceleration of vaccination was urgently needed to restore the economy affected by the pandemic. With the acceleration of vaccination efforts, the ranks of the Indonesian National Police also hope that the formation of collective immunity will also accelerate in the community. “Of course, as the theme of Bhayangkara Day this year, namely the transformation of the precise police force to support the acceleration of the management of Covid-19 for healthy communities and the national economic recovery towards an advanced Indonesia,” said Argo. In addition to mass vaccination, the national police also organized social services simultaneously by distributing 272,662 food packages, 200,000 masks and 40,000 hand sanitizers. The social service will operate from June 25 to September 9, 2021. In addition, there are also several programs organized as a form of social assistance from Polri to the community, such as blood donation activities, convalescent plasma donors, cataract surgery, cleft surgery lip, mass treatment and SIM issuance services for people whose birthday is July 1, 2021..







