No cause yet for condo collapse near Miami, no evidence Ivanka Trump was targeted





A conspiracy theory widely shared on Facebook claims that the partial collapse of an oceanfront condominium near Miami was in fact an attack on a “high-value target” Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former President Donald Trump.

The claim, published the same day as the June 24 collapse, stated:

“What are the chances of the building collapsing in 5 buildings south of Ivanka? 50 people are still missing .. yup more and more convinced they were targeting hvt, if not by destroying evidence and / or shutting down tunnel entrances SEARCH AND RESCUE Building was in good condition Upscale condo near Miami Beach still collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside near Miami Beach was completed in 1981. Newer condo s ‘is sold for $ 710,000 by the ocean.

The post, which included photos of the collapse and a map showing the proximity of Ivanka Trumps’ residence to that building, was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation about his news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

The day after the collapse, with search and rescue efforts still underway, officials said they did not know the cause of the collapse and it would take some time before an investigation can try to find the cause.

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium built in 1981 in Surfside, a city northeast of Miami, partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24.

At a press conference the next afternoon, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four people had died and 159 were still missing, but the numbers were fluid. She said that while search and rescue efforts continue, structural engineers will eventually investigate what may have caused the collapse.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis also clarified that it would take some time before an investigation into a possible cause can be fully undertaken. He said:

“We need a definitive explanation as to how this could have happened, and it’s an explanation that has to be a precise explanation, it’s an explanation that we don’t want to be wrong, obviously, but at the same time. time, I think it’s important that its timely. “

Engineering and architectural experts told The New York Times it could take a long time to determine the cause of the collapse, but the possibilities include corroded components, a mined foundation, or construction or design flaws. .

Shimon Wdowinski, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at Florida International University in Miami, said the building was showing signs of land subsidence, gradual settlement or sudden subsidence of the surface of the Earth in the 1990s, according to space radar data he analyzed. . But land subsidence alone probably wouldn’t cause a building to collapse, he said.

Several engineering experts have suggested that a number of factors may have played a role, including salt water corroding the concrete and potentially weakening the beams that support the structure, the Miami Herald reported.

Scientists have long noted the risk of building on the quicksand of a barrier island such as Miami Beach, especially with sea level rise, NBC News reported. That may not be the reason for this collapse, but it remains an engineering challenge in the region, the network said.

According to media reports, the Miami home of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who both served as White House assistants under Donald Trump, is one block from the collapsed building. The Wall Street Journal reported in January that the couple had rented a condo in a building called Arte.

With the cause of the collapse undetermined and no evidence that it was an intentional act targeting the former president’s eldest daughter, we rate the post as bogus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos