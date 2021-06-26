Will continue to raise the issue of Article 370 for as long as it takes: Omar Abdullah | Latest India News

Former Chief Minister and Vice-Chairman of the National Conference Omar Abdullah attended the high-stakes multi-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. He gave his meaning to the discussions in an interview with Harinder Baweja.

Edited excerpts:

You and your father, Farooq Abdullah, a sitting MP for Lok Sabha, were arrested after Article 370 was canceled. What made you trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi after what happened? past ?

They are the ones who detained us and they are the ones who invited us. They should answer the question. It is quite clear that there is a trust gap between us and the Center, and I think this was recognized at the multi-stakeholder meeting when the Prime Minister said that dil ki doori and the Dilli se doori (distance from the heart and distance from Delhi) What does this mean? It means that there is no meeting of hearts and minds, and that there is a gap, a trust gap that needs to be filled.

Do you feel less dil ki doori after attending the meeting?

It’s a beginning. No one expects a meeting to solve everything. It’s part of a longer process.

You met Modi just days before Jammu and Kashmir’s fortunes changed on August 5, 2019 and said you left the reunion with a very different feeling of what was to come. Was there any reference to this meeting, directly or indirectly?

I didn’t mention it. There were broader questions on Jammu and Kashmir to be discussed. The participants spoke without fear or reservation, and the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior heard us without interruption.

It is clear from the tweet of the interior ministers that the chronology the Center has in mind is: first the delimitation, then the elections, then the restoration of the state. Are you comfortable with this sequence?

Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke for most of us when he said that the state must first be restored. He described the timeline that we would like to see. Listen, why should there be a separate criterion for Jammu and Kashmir, even for the delineation exercise? If the purpose of what happened in August 2019 was to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, then why are we being targeted for demarcation? The rest of the country will see the delineation process according to the 2021 census, but J&K is moving forward with 10-year-old data from 2010-11. Even in Assam, the demarcation exercise has been halted so that legislative elections can take place. Why treat us differently? You cannot have two systems for the country.

Let me ask again, a state before the election or an election before the state? I ask the question because the National Conference participated in the elections of civic bodies last year.

We will take stock as we move forward. As far as I am concerned, I have already said that I will not participate in the elections until Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union territory. This is my personal decision. It was made clear at the meeting that the state means a full state, with all the powers we had before and which are now available to all other states. We don’t want a truncated state.

You have often said that section 370, which gave the state its special status, had to be reinstated. But would it be correct to say that you seem to have left it up to the court to decide?

The reinstatement of Article 370 is an integral part of our political discourse and constitutes an important permanent issue for us. Listen, it was also pointed out during the meeting that Sangh Parivars’ struggle for the repeal of 370 has lasted for 70 years. We will continue to raise it for as long as it takes, 70 weeks, 70 months, or 70 years.

Do you really think the Modi government, which was responsible for her dismissal, will be the one to fire her?

We are not flattering the eye, and we are not asking the Prime Minister to return it, and they have not given any indication. We choose our battles. We will continue our fight to see it restored, constitutionally, legally and politically.

Do you not think that the argument that section 370 and its restoration cannot be discussed because it is sub judice, is an argument that suits the Center?

To be fair, Azad Saab made the sub judice argument; the Center did not. The government understands that we do not agree and we have agreed to disagree.

What would you say to your constituents who feel you betrayed them by agreeing to attend the meeting? You and other traditional rulers were also blamed for what happened in August 2019.

Our constituency at large knows what we stand for. We did not remain silent on article 370. There was no precondition on what he could or could not say at the meeting. There is no question of abandoning our ideology. I did not give up my identity, my political ideology or my thought process.

Do you think the invitation to the meeting was recognition by New Delhi that it cannot move forward without the main political parties in Jammu and Kashmir?

I don’t want to sound my own trumpet. A year ago, no one would have put their money into holding such a meeting. It is not up to me to ask the Host (PM) this question, you should ask it. The Prime Minister, to be fair, said he wanted such a meeting to take place sooner; shortly after the civic body elections but the window has only opened now. The Covid did not allow the meeting to be held earlier, he said. What I can say is that we are relevant and you cannot wish us away.

The People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration, an amalgamation of political forces, has been called the Gupkar gang. You have also been called corrupt dynasts. Was this all brought up during the meeting and are you offended by these comments?

I spent eight years in boarding school and have thick skin. I am much more pragmatic on these things. The important thing is that I was not told to give up my ideology. We had extensive discussions and expressed our opinion.

Did you leave the meeting with optimism or are you wary?

I am not given in large doses either. I operate with a good dose of realism. It’s a meeting; the start of a process; let’s welcome him.

Have behind-the-scenes talks been held to organize the all-party meeting?

I cannot comment on something that I am not familiar with.

When you look to the future, how do you see your political future?

I don’t have a crystal ball. If I had had one, I would have seen August 2019 coming. I’m just a wheel in a big machine. As I said, it’s a process and we’ve only had one meeting.