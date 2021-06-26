Boris Johnson’s food policy strategist says meat tax may be necessary, but warns of FOOD RIPS if introduced too early, RT UK News reports





After UK government climate change advisers urged him to implement policy to cut meat and dairy consumption, Boris Johnson’s hand-picked food strategy planner reportedly said a meat tax might be needed in the future.

Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby, chosen to lead Downing Street’s ‘national food strategy’ formulating body, believes a tax on processed meat staples like burgers, steaks, ham, sausages and chicken nuggets might be needed to fight climate change, according to media reports. However, Dimblebly is expected to tell the prime minister not to introduce such a tax in the short term because of the potential unrest it could cause during the pandemic, according to The Sun. Citing anonymous sources familiar with a draft document due for release next month, the newspaper noted that ministers fear street protests against food prices similar to those carried out by the “Gilets Jaunes” movement (yellow vests ) in France in recent years.



The sources also reportedly said the document was “Still a work in progress,” but did not dispute that he would recommend making certain meats more expensive. When the prospect of a meat tax was raised earlier this year, Johnson said there would be no such levy under his watch – despite maintaining his stated goal of a green program to turn the country carbon neutral by 2050.

In April, Johnson pledged to cut UK greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035. That would require convincing the public to cut meat and dairy consumption by a fifth. .

The average daily consumption of red meat in the UK is 70g per person, according to the National Health Service, which also notes that a breakfast containing two typical British sausages and two slices of bacon is equivalent to 130g.

But the government panel of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) this week recommended that public consumption of meat and dairy products be reduced, for personal health as well as climate change, by 20% by 2030 and 35%. % by 2050.



Citing this problem among a number of government failures to deliver on its climate change commitments, the advisory committee called on Johnson to formulate and implement evidence-based policies to encourage healthier eating with goals. clear and fixed.

However, the majority of social media users were against any food restrictions imposed due to climate change, with several people. labeling it’s a “Ridiculous claim”. A mentionned it sounded like “More ridiculous wokery.” A number of people have argued that a better alternative would be coming back return to “Local and seasonal products”, which commentator Noted would be more beneficial to the fight against climate change than “to produce frankenburgers from an artificial meat factory” and ship them to worldwide. Others agreed that meat consumption should be reduced in general, since most people eat “Swollen with hormones”. Describe the British diet as “poor,” one person said that in addition to reducing meat, it is necessary “Differentiate between the different production systems”. The meat most people eat is absolutely unnatural – it’s full of hormones. Fresh fruits and vegetables of the organic variety or grown in your garden are as natural as it gets. If you want to eat meat, it should be 2-3 times a week. As a nation during WWII we were healthier – Marc (@ TruthTeller1909) June 24, 2021 Choosing one part of the national regime, making it a scapegoat, is not productive. The British regime is poor, the impacts are strongly felt by the NHS. We need to reduce calories, including meat, but also differentiate between different production systems. – Brian Twose (@twose_brian) June 24, 2021 Do you think your friends would be interested? Share this story!







