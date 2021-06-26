Delhi Confidential: Personal Commitment | Confidential Delhi News, The Indian Express





JAMMU AND Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha had a hectic day on Thursday, juggling personal and professional responsibilities. As the multi-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir’s political leaders convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the spotlight throughout the day, Sinha celebrated another important engagement wedding for her son later that evening. The all-party reunion scheduled for early afternoon continued into the evening, just in time for Sinha to rush to her Delhi residence and prepare as host for the wedding ceremony. True to its low-key style, the wedding was a close family affair with virtually no political clout from the Center or Jammu and Kashmir or even from the bureaucrats in attendance. The wedding took place under Covid protocols, with only family members present. Emergency pot On the anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot Congress on Twitter. Using the hashtag #DarkDaysOfDemocracy, the PM tweeted that the emergency has witnessed systematic destruction of institutions and added that this is how Congress trampled our democratic ethos. He said we remember all those great ones who resisted the emergency and protected Indian democracy and called on the people to pledge to do everything possible to strengthen the democratic spirit of India and be in the height of the values ​​inscribed in our Constitution. He also shared a link to a BJP article calling the emergency the incredible phase of Indian democracy. For a cause IN ADDITION to performing its usual duties during the pandemic, the Railroad Protection Force has developed a plan to take care of the so-called Covid orphans. The RPF has a special plan to reach, secure and rehabilitate children orphaned by Covid. He has not only asked his own staff to monitor these children in neighboring areas, he is also educating passengers about it. A nodal RPF staff member for each child is made responsible from the time the child is secured until the time of his rehabilitation.

