A feat for us that the Prime Minister initiated a political dialogue: Altaf Bukhari

My position has been confirmed that all we will get will be from New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not from Washington or from Islamabad. Our party has therefore opened the doors to dialogue with New Delhi without setting any conditions. The solution to all our problems lies in a democratic configuration. From day one, we have taken an honest political approach in which we have expressed our belief that only two main forums, Parliament and the judiciary, are the guardians of the constitutional rights of peoples, which have been unilaterally suppressed in J&K.

We argued for an early Supreme Court hearing on Articles 370 and 35-A, statehood, merit delineation, constitutional protection of lands, jobs and natural resources for residents of J&K, youth policies, better interregional connectivity and early parliamentary elections. Our position has been the same since day one. When all the other leaders promised stars and a moon to the people of J&K, we wanted the state, jobs and land reservations restored. We were nicknamed Kings Party or Team B of the Center by all these political parties and leaders who now demanded the same things.

This could happen by the end of 2021 and the completion of the delineation process could be completed by the end of August or September.

For us, it is a success that Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah have initiated a much needed political dialogue with all shades of the political spectrum at J&K. I hope this will lead us towards a lasting and meaningful roadmap that is in the best interest and well-being of the people at J&K. Granting state status will restore confidence among injured people after Section 370 is revoked and the state is demoted to UT.

When members of the Apni parties met with senior leaders last year, it allayed many pressing socio-political and economic issues and secured the release of 718 people, including some senior political leaders and workers. Even the job and land rights guarantees are there, but we want them as constitutional guarantees, and this is what I conveyed to Prime Minister Modi on Thursday.

Protect natural resources in addition to increasing infrastructure in the sectors of education, health, electricity, Jal Shakti, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, horticulture and industry.

Yes, that should never have happened. The August 5 rulings left an indelible mark on the psyche of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially with regard to their particular rights to employment in government services; acquisition of real estate; establishment in the state and, of course, the definition of those residents.

Do you think there is alienation among the people of J&K after the revocation of section 370?

The governor and administration of J&K may have done their best, but people still feel alienated and one of the major and justifiable reasons is that they are deprived of their democratic rights to decide their own fate. No bureaucratic organization can replace or prove to be a reliable substitute for an elected government.

Are there any apprehensions about the delimitation in J&K?

Yes. The leaders wanted an election before the delineation process at J&K. Here, the demarcation process is still seen as a politically motivated exercise that has raised many concerns at J&K. People fear that the adjustment of the boundaries and the description of the extent of parliamentary constituencies have been pushed to pit one region against another for political mileage. This serious issue must be addressed and this exercise must be based on merit. We have been assured that all parties will be represented even if they have only one DDC member.