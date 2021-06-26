Massive Critics of Jokowi’s Micro PPKM Overcome Covid-19

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

A number of parties criticized the implementation of the implementation of restrictions on community activities or PPKMmikro. The reason is that the policy is not effective in reducing the rate of transmission covid-19in Indonesia.

One of the criticisms was voiced by the National Association of Indonesian Nurses (PPNI). PPNI President Harif Fadhillah has called on the government to stand firm in the face of increasing cases of COVID-19 transmission.

He also demanded that the government policy is not just a title and weak in implementation. According to him, the daily toll of positive cases shows that the government has failed to control the pandemic from the start.

“For example, is the micro PPKM implemented or is the lockdown implemented. Don’t call it PPKM, but the celebration is still there. The rally is not dissolved,” Hanif told CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (24/6).

According to Hanif, the government must act quickly. Indeed, health workers, especially nurses in five provinces of the island of Java, are currently overwhelmed, due to an increase in positive cases.

He himself asked for an additional number of health workers. Not only nurses, but also doctors, fields, nutritionists, laboratory staff. In addition, Hanif asked the government to save the hospital as well. The problem is that many hospitals are starting to raise their hands due to the lack of oxygen.

Then there were 324 health workers who were exposed to COVID-19. Of this total, 24 people died.

Criticisms related to the micro PPKM policy have also come from politicians. Indonesian House of Representatives Commission IX member Netty Prasetiyani said the micro PPKM has been shown to be ineffective in reducing the number of Covid-19 transmissions.

He therefore called on the government to immediately put in place large-scale social restriction (PSBB) or total containment.

“The small-scale PPKM has been shown to be ineffective in restricting the mobility of people. As a result, the peak of Covid-19 cases is difficult to control. The government must immediately implement the PSBB, even a full lockdown,” Netty said.

According to him, the control of the COVID-19 pandemic can only be done by putting in place strict health protocols. If the government adopts a half-hearted policy, the management of the pandemic will not work effectively.

“People need to be forced to discipline health protocols by strict, strict rules,” Netty said.

Likewise, the president of the PAN faction of RPD RI, Saleh Partaonan Daulay, also proposed total containment. However, containment is only carried out on weekends.

“If I’m still pushing for a lockdown on the weekend. Because it looks like if the lockdown goes smoothly, I don’t think the government can afford it, but if it’s a lockdown on the weekend. weekend it can always be, “said Saleh

According to him, the confinement of the weekend will not disrupt the cogs of the economy. In addition, the distribution of food can still proceed normally.

“If it’s a weekend lockdown, economic activity will last another five days. And in fact, food distribution is still allowed even though it’s a weekend lockdown. end, “Saleh concluded.

For information, government data shows new positive COVID-19 cases increased by 18,872 on Friday (6/25). This means that the total number of positive cases in Indonesia has reached 2,072,867.

President Joko Widodo himself has rejected the lockdown policy. According to him, the PPKM Mikro policy has become the most appropriate amid the positive cases of Covid-19 which continue to break records.

