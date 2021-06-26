Politics
Gurpreet Singh: From Lodi to Modi, Kabir will continue to hunt down the powerful
June 24 marked the anniversary of the birth of a revolutionary poet and saint whose rebellious rhymes will remain relevant today.
Kabir was born into a Muslim family of weavers in Varanasi, India, in 1398.
He grew up as a poet whose body of work also inspired the Sikh gurus, who included his verses in their holy scriptures from Guru Granth Sahib.
Kabird articulated the orthodoxy of both Islam and Hinduism and sharply criticized blind faith and the brutal caste system within Hindu society.
Some of his poems were nothing less than a battle cry that inspired many radicals to take up arms to fight injustice and repression.
He mainly defended the poor and the marginalized. This prompted the Hindu and Muslim clergy to team up against him and provoke the then Delhi Emperor Sikandar Lodi to punish him.
However, Kabir survived several attempts by Lodi to have him executed. This was mainly because he was so successful, even among those who worked for the king.
Ironically, his hometown is now in the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose actions mirror those of Lodi.
Not only did attacks on religious minorities and political dissidents flourish under his Hindu nationalist government BJP, but the Hindu orthodoxy that Kabir had challenged took center stage in Indian politics.
Despite this, Modi tried to make Kabir his own. On Thursday, while paying homage to the saint on his birthday, Modi said the path he has mapped out will continue to inspire generations to move forward with brotherhood and goodwill.
What could be more contradictory than someone like Modi who says it when his government has locked up academics who have defended the outsiders, following in Kabir’s footsteps?
The list goes on, but a few examples are enough to suggest that Modi doesn’t even have a moral right to talk about Kabir.
Anand Teltumbde, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, a prominent social justice activist, was jailed last year on false charges for simply questioning Modi’s power. Anbedkar was the architect of the Indian constitution and his family was said to have been influenced by Kabir.
Teltumbde is also a renowned writer and columnist who practices exactly what Kabir preached.
Likewise, former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, disabled below the waist, continues to be imprisoned in inhumane conditions for raising his voice against the repression of minorities and the poor.
An old revolutionary poet, Varavara Rao, is also being held to silence all voices of reason and dissent.
Perhaps we should remind Modi that it was Kabir who said: The brave is he who fights for the oppressed.
By persecuting Teltumbde, Saibaba, Rao and many others like them, Modi is only repeating what Lodi did centuries ago.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]