Sell ​​dreams like a hopeful preacher





Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, the Minister of Finance, cautiously told the National Assembly on Friday that taking advantage of the “geopolitical environment”, the IMF had certainly imposed difficult conditions on Pakistan in early 2019.

We were promised a six billion US dollar “bailout”; provided that we increase the interest rates to over 13%, reduce the value of the rupee pak against the US dollar and increase the price of gas and electricity consumption. These conditions seemed clearly put in place to hamper the growth of our economy in the name of its “stability”. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan had “courageously” decided to accept them.

Shaukat Tarin firmly believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan felt compelled to say ‘yes’ on such onerous terms because the governments that preceded him had almost ‘bankrupted’ Pakistan and its economy was in desperate need. IMF funds. The spread of COVID-19 has added to our vulnerability. But thanks to Imran Khan’s unwavering leadership, Tarin proudly announced, Pakistan has finally surprised the world by projecting a growth rate of nearly 4% as it heads into fiscal year 2020-2021.

His “closing” speech, at the end of a two-week “general debate” on the budget proposals, did not attempt to explain the details of the “geopolitical environment,” which had allowed global lenders to presumably forcing Pakistan. He did not name the countries prompting the IMF to put pressure on Pakistan; nor, he cared to explain what was really expected of us.

Yet he remained surprisingly confident to assert repeatedly throughout his speech that after navigating resiliently through financial difficulties, the Pakistani economy was firmly on the fast track of growth. While traveling on it, Imran Khan also does not want to follow the beaten track of the “trickle theory”.

Since the 1960s, the World Bank and the IMF have promoted policies aimed primarily at pampering an already wealthy group of powerful industrialists. Those left behind in the world were tricked into believing that prosperity at the top of the social pyramid would eventually reverberate. This has never happened anywhere in the world.

Imran Khan, the Minister of Finance kept reminding us, firmly believes in the “bottom-up approach”. He wants to spend state money to ensure the upward mobility of marginalized sections. To get there, it wants to start by providing low-cost housing to at least 600,000 people from low-income groups by the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The same groups will also have easy access to interest-free loans to start new businesses and at least one young household member in the same group could undergo government-funded training in the skills of their choice.

A former banker, Tarin is an accomplished dream seller. He does not need a tutor to appease and please his clients. Before coming to the National Assembly, for example, he also went to the Senate on Friday to deliver a brief but reassuring speech.

In discussing budget proposals, most senators, including some of the treasury banks, have consistently focused on the drumming of a scary story. They claimed that our State was no longer able to meet its expenses by relying exclusively on the revenues it could collect annually. To overcome the eternal state of perpetual deficit, the Minister of Finance had thus decided to endow revenue collectors with “draconian powers”. They can now stop any alleged “tax evader”, even for visibly fragile and fanciful reasons.

Shaukat Tarin has spent most of his time in the Senate scuttling this perception. He seemed rather considerate and sympathetic to keep promising that “barely five to six percent of deliberate fraudsters” could end up in jail, but only after being located through a lengthy process, which would be essentially “automated.”

Such arrests, he continued, were necessary to send a strong message that our rich and prosperous types could no longer escape legitimately applied taxes. And to ensure fair play, he would personally lead and oversee the example-setting process.

Speaking in the National Assembly, on the other hand, he seemed sufficiently informed that even some prominent speakers from the ruling party’s benches had embarrassed the Imran government.

Participating in the general debate on the budget proposals in the National Assembly, many of them continued to criticize Tarin for having prepared a budget which, according to them, would only enrich the already super rich. They also claimed that no significant incentives had been provided for the agricultural sector. Likewise, the bulk of low-income groups had been completely forgotten.

No wonder, delivering an hour-long speech in the National Assembly, Tarin devoted most of his time to repeatedly stressing that Imran Khan was instinctively “pro-poor”. Under his diligent leadership, Tarin had to prepare a budget, primarily intended to push the large number of poor households onto the path of economic empowerment, stability and growth.

Selling dreams as a hopeful preacher, Shaukat Tarin never bothered to clearly explain the “geopolitical environment” that had made Pakistan vulnerable to the ultimate lenders and regulators of the global economy.

Even though he was able to collect all the taxes he introduced as part of the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22, hitting the unachievable target of over 5,000 billion Pak rupees, the finance minister would still not have enough funds to spare for a large set of programs he had designed to ensure the social advancement of the poor.

Apparently, Pakistan is still determined to stay in the program its predecessor negotiated with the IMF. This promised a colossal amount of six billion US dollars, which was to be paid in regular installments of 500 million dollars, until September 2022. Before releasing another slice of the money, the IMF carefully reviews the progress made on the promises made to it. And the recent review has remained “inconclusive” and we are now told to wait until September of this year to get the word “everything is clear”.

The Minister of Finance also admitted during his closing speech that the IMF wanted him to ensure the collection of an additional amount of 4700 billion Pak rupees for personal income tax, in addition to ‘add billions of additional rupees towards the overall revenue target. Siskin was also urged to massively increase the price of electricity consumption, but he responded with a firm “no” to keep Pakistan on the path to rapid growth.

Tarin has never bothered to provide solid answers to the questions that instantly spring to mind when combing through budget documents. Pakistan seems to have had no choice but to stay in the program, negotiated with the IMF in 2019 to maintain the current state of its economy, of forgetting the expected growth.

The “geopolitical environment,” Tarin had casually referred to, does not seem to be working in Pakistan’s favor, at least for an average citizen of that country. Still, the finance minister remained confident saying the IMF would change its mind after listening to him seriously. It forced me to seriously wonder if hope could ever be called a viable strategy?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos