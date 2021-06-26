Pakistan calls Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with J&K political leaders a “public relations exercise”

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the main political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir “a tragedy” and a “public relations exercise”.

Modi spoke to the main political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and told them that the priority of the Center is to strengthen popular democracy there for which the demarcation must be done quickly for the polls to take place.

This was the first interaction between the top leadership of the Union government and the main J&K parties since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked its special status under Article 370 and divided the state border in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In my opinion it was a drama and why was it a drama? Because at best it could be called a PR exercise but nothing was achieved,” Qureshi said a day after the meeting. high level on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi.

Qureshi said the Kashmiri rulers at the meeting “unanimously called for full restoration of the state.”

“The leaders did not receive any solid response to their request and instead said that a decision on re-establishing Kashmir’s special status would be taken at an appropriate time, which is an ambiguous statement,” he said. .

He noted that the leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had not been invited to the meeting.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have increased since New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India’s decision sparked strong reactions from Pakistan, which degraded diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian envoy.

Qureshi claimed that India was trying to bring about demographic changes in Kashmir, which was worrying for Pakistan as it would have long-term implications.

When asked about backdoor diplomacy with India, he said no such communication was taking place with India, but confirmed the intelligence-level contact.

There is no back channel but there is a contact on the regional intelligence situation but there is no back channel, “he said.

India has declared categorically to the international community that the removal of Article 370 is its internal affair.

India has repeatedly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said he was unaware of the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, but that Turkey must “maintain its security responsibilities at Kabul airport “.

“Pakistan wants a stable and peaceful Afghanistan while the United States appreciates Pakistan’s positive role in the peace process,” he said.

The foreign minister also said that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy on nuclear assets. Our nuclear assets are for our own defense. We have no aggressive intentions, ”he said.