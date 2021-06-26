Islamabad urges world to control illegal sale of uranium in India – Journal





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi urged the international community to take serious note of the recent illegal sale of uranium on the Indian black market, raising concerns that such radioactive material could fall into the wrong hands, thus endangering lives human rights and the security of nations.

President Alvi lamented that the international media ignored the incident which can have serious consequences. He expressed these views during an interactive session with military officers from 12 countries held at the presidency on Friday.

Addressing the military officers, who attend the National Security Workshop held at the University of National Defense, President Alvi highlighted Pakistan’s success in the war on terror, explaining that the armed forces and the police had successfully carried out operations against the terrorists. However, he said Pakistan also had to pay a heavy price to win the war on terrorism, as it lost more than 70,000 people, in addition to suffering more than $ 150 billion in losses.

President says Pakistan being the biggest victim of protracted Afghan conflict seeks peace in its neighborhood

Mr. Alvi informed the officers that Pakistan is making serious efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan, as the country would be a great beneficiary of stability in its neighboring state.

He reiterated the government’s policy stance that it could not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan, according to a press release issued by the Presidents Media Office.

He said Pakistan was the biggest victim of the protracted conflict in Afghanistan which has damaged its economy as well as its security. Pakistan, from the very beginning, has advocated for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan imbroglio, because war is not a solution to a dispute that increases human suffering and miseries, he added.

He briefed the participants on Pakistan’s achievements in different sectors, starting with the fight against Covid-19. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a compassionate decision by applying smart lockdown instead of full lockdown during the pandemic and provided emergency financial assistance under the Ehsaas program to more than $ 15 million. families to save workers from poverty and hunger.

He went on to say that the government had succeeded in dealing with the pandemic as the entire nation demonstrated exemplary discipline. He particularly praised the role of religious scholars and the media in the fight against the coronavirus.

President Alvi informed that the Pakistani economy is moving in the right direction as the country is on the verge of becoming a geo-economic center of the region using its location to boost regional trade and encourage economic integration. He said the country is working closely with China to promote regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan is focusing on developing the IT sector and taking practical steps such as training its young people to improve IT exports.

Responding to questions from military officers, the president made it clear that Pakistan would not allow the United States to use its bases against the sister country (Afghanistan). He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and consolidate economic, political and cultural relations with all friendly countries, especially those in the region.

The officers appreciated Pakistan’s socio-economic achievements, in particular the successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. They also praised the hospitality offered by the government during their stay in Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, le 26 June 2021

