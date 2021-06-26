Matt Hancock: Boris Johnson backs Health Secretary despite case, COVID-19 rule violation





The assistant had been a friend of Hancock’s before she was appointed to his staff. Hancock is married. “I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances,” Hancock said. “I have let people down and I am so sorry. I remain focused on my work to get the country out of this pandemic and I would be grateful for my family’s confidentiality on this personal matter.” Hancock, 42, has been at the center of the government’s fight against the pandemic, often appearing on television to tell the public to follow strict rules and defend his department against criticism of its response to the crisis. A spokesperson for Johnson said the PM accepted Hancock’s apology, had full confidence in him and “considered the matter to be closed”. The opposition Labor Party called on Johnson to fire Hancock and demanded an investigation to determine whether he had broken the code governing the behavior of ministers. “This case is certainly not closed, despite the government’s attempts to cover it up,” a Labor spokesperson said. “Matt Hancock appears to have been caught breaking the laws he created, while having a secret relationship with an assistant he appointed to a taxpayer-funded job.” Hancock has faced criticism for his department’s handling of the pandemic, especially in the early months of last year when he struggled to provide testing and protective gear to hospital staff treating COVID patients -19. Hancock was recognized in February for acting illegally in failing to reveal details of contracts signed during the crisis. The health ministry said it had to act quickly. Hancock also said last year that it was fair for a government scientist to step down after breaking COVID rules by meeting a partner. More than half of UK adults have said Hancock should step down, according to an opinion poll released on Friday. Savanta ComRes found that 58% of those polled believed he was quitting. “It’s a shame,” said Charlie Irwin, a 19-year-old who lives in Kent, in the south of England. The government has been ‘so over us about, you know,’ you can’t do this, you can’t do that, ‘and then go and break them. “ The Sun did not say how he obtained the security camera footage, but cited a whistleblower as commenting on the relationship. London Police have said they will not investigate Hancock as they do not retrospectively investigate breaches of government coronavirus regulations. The Sun said Hancock met the assistant at Oxford University in the early 2000s. She is listed on the Department of Health website as a non-executive director. Asked whether to appoint friends to government posts, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News “very strict rules” were in place. Reuters

