Using Alutsista budget of T IDR 1,750, government can fund residents for 3 months of foreclosure





THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the proposal to impose a regional quarantine (confinement) heard from the community. Suggestion confinement loud and clear by the public amid the current outbreak of Covid-19 in Indonesia. Lapor Covid-19, a civil society coalition concerned about handling the pandemic in Indonesia, recommends 10 steps for the government to deal with the pandemic in an open letter to Jokowi. confinement. Wise Mr. Jokowi, in a public health emergency like now, now is not the time to think about the economy. Now is not the time to think about investment. We are not asking for much, "he added. they wrote in the letter. Even so, Jokowi said the Micro PPKM policy was still the most appropriate to address the current critical situation.





Confinement considered to have a major impact on the economy. The high costs are also to be taken into account. Jokowi once disclosed the range of costs the government had to pay during the adoption confinement, in an interview with Najwa Shihab at the Najwa Eyes event on April 22, 2020. “For Jakarta alone, we calculated once that it needed 550 billion rupees per day. Only Jakarta. For Jabodetabek, it is three times as much. It is per day,” Jokowi said. If you refer to this number, roughly speaking, then the cost confinement per day for 34 provinces across Indonesia is IDR 18.7 trillion.







