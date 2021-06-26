India under Modi-agency for seven years: Congress: La Tribune Inde





New Delhi, June 25 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the “dark days” of Emergency and called for strengthening the democratic spirit of the country, Congress retaliated by alleging that India has been under “Modi-gency” for seven years, where institutions have been undermined and democracy trampled. Congress Secretary General and Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala also said the time has come for people to stand in unison to assess “the annihilation of the very foundation of democracy in India by an arbitrary Modi regime” . His comments came after Modi in a tweet said “the dark days of the emergency can never be forgotten.” “The period 1975-1977 saw a systematic destruction of institutions. “Let us pledge to do all we can to strengthen India’s democratic spirit and uphold the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution,” Modi said. Today is the 46th anniversary of the Emergency. On that day in 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency in the country. Responding to Modi, Surjewala tweeted: “Said a PM, which stands for three ‘S’s – Delete, Smother and Submit.” “A PM-who has undermined Parliament, A PM-who has contempt for the Constitution, A PM-who has eroded institutions, A PM-who has trampled on democracy, should not preach, because India is under ‘Modi-gency’ for 7 years, ”he said. The congressman said that in Modi’s seven-year reign, “urgency has now taken on new meaning – it’s Modi-gency”. He said that in the past 73 years, for the first time, Supreme Court justices are forced to hold a press conference to voice their grievances, including the murder of a judge, and for the first time, Parliament halted with the pandemic being used to remove parliamentary oversight of government. “From the Electoral Commission to the CAG via the CVC, all the mechanisms of institutional control over the decisions of the executive have been suppressed and subdued. Government agencies like the CBI and income tax have become the BJP’s vengeance machines against political opponents, ”he alleged. “Elected governments have been brutally sidelined in defiance of the majority and the mandate of the people. A unitary authoritarian regime headed by two people – the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior rule by force and dictatorship and not by law and the Constitution, ”added Surjewala. “We live in a regime reminiscent of the ‘brutal Nazi-style dictatorship’. However, the Prime Minister speaks of Emergency. The whole talk is a sham and the time has come for people to stand up in unison to assess the destruction of the very foundation of democracy in India by an arbitrary Modi regime, ”he said. PTI







