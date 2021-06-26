Widowed sister story reveals systemic flaws





ISLAMABAD: Two widowed sisters, both over 70, who had run from pillar to post for the past two decades, finally got their inheritance last month, only after Prime Minister Imran Khan intervened.

Even when the matter was brought up through the Citizen Portal earlier this year, the Rawalpindi District Administration attempted to drag the matter out. Later, when the Prime Minister ordered an investigation against the relevant tax official and disciplinary action was taken against him last month, the administration was forced to do what should have been done ago. many years.

The case is a classic example of how women in Pakistan are deprived of their constitutional and religious right to inheritance. Sisters Tanzeem Akhter and Tanveer Sohrab began their struggle for their rights in 1999 when their father died. For nearly five years, these sisters contested their case and won it in court as well as the offices of all tax officials, from tehsildar to the commissioner, but hardly succeeded in securing their property. After the court ruling in 2005, tax officials not only continued to delay the demarcation of the land, but also initiated a new round of legal and administrative proceedings for handing over the property to the sisters.

The widowed sisters filed a complaint on the Pakistani Citizens Portal against the Assistant Commissioner for Supplementary Income (ADCR) on January 23, 2021, who failed to implement the decision without reason.

When news of the complaint on the citizen portal reached the official concerned, he allegedly threatened the sisters to withdraw their complaint or to prepare for the consequences. However, the women reported the matter to the portal again, and on May 18, 2021, the Prime Minister ordered the Chief Secretary of the Punjab to take action, which resulted in the demarcation of land and division of property. between family members in accordance with the law. .

According to a report by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), released in 2006, only 3% of women in Pakistan get inherited property / land. However, no updated dossier on the matter is available in the country.

Naheed Ali, who remained a member of the National Commission on the Status of Women from 2006 to 2009, told The News that even the NCSW report mentioned above was unreliable because there is no appropriate procedure to measure the percentage of women who obtain their inheritance. right.

Humaira Bashir, who worked with the KPK Commission on the Status of Women in 2018, and is currently a member of the KPK assembly, said that during her service as a commission member, only one meeting of introduction has taken place.

A source said that when it comes to law and policies to protect women’s inheritance, Punjab offers the best legal framework. But when it comes to implementation, the situation is pathetic.

In 2012, the government of Punjab made changes to the Punjab Land Revenue Act 2012 and also passed a new law, the Punjab Partition of Immovable Property Bill 2012 for the protection of the right to property, in general, and for women’s right to property, in particular.

In addition, in order to create an institutional responsibility against any malfeasance or abuse of authority on the part of the revenue officers, a district committee for the application of inheritance rights (DEIRC) was also formed in each district of the province. .

The Punjab Real Estate Division Act 2012 was also implemented with the aim of facilitating the land demarcation process for women. By law, the state is now responsible for the demarcation of land between rightful heirs.

In addition, the law also restricts the tax administration from resolving the demarcation issue within two months and executing the partition between the legitimate heirs within six months.

However, The News has learned that the laws are hardly being enforced. A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said no one would be deprived of their legitimate inheritance rights if tax officials paid little attention to the matter. There is always embezzlement, a certain connivance on the part of tax officials who erase the real heirs of the inheritance shares, added the source.

Official data obtained by the correspondent of the Punjab Womens Helpline (1043) showed that the department received 2,746 complaints from women relating to property and inheritance rights issues during the year 2020. During the year 2020 current year 2021, the department received more than a thousand complaints from January to May.

A senior official with the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW), when contacted, said that issues related to women’s property were referred to the relevant tax officials, but unfortunately they did not. usually not taken seriously.

In addition, it was revealed that the District Inheritance Enforcement Committee (DEIRC) was required to hold at least one meeting per month to resolve women’s inheritance issues. However, the exercise had become dormant, regretted the manager.

Punjab Women’s Development Department (WDDP) secretary Ambreen Raza told The News newspaper that only seven districts, out of 36 in the province, had been able to designate focal points for the protection of inheritance rights. women. Despite repeated reminders and letters written to revenue officers by the WDDP, no progress has been made so far, she said.

In its letter dated July 4, 2021, the WDDP said that a letter has been written to the 36 districts to provide data on the implementation of women’s inheritance rights through newly amended clauses in the 1967 law. on property income from Punjab, under Articles 135-A and 142-A. But unfortunately, the response is still awaited from all districts regarding any progress in this matter.

In response to the WDDP letter, the Punjab Board of Revenue wrote a letter to all deputy commissioners, highlighting their neglect of protecting women’s inheritance rights.

A senior government official said that under Punjab’s Land Revenue Act, the tax official must collect the deceased’s family tree from NADRA without pleasing anyone so that there is no have no chance of ousting a legitimate heir.

Under the new amendments, if someone is ousted from the inheritance share, not only will their case be dealt with, but also the tax officer, who effected the transfer and caused the forfeiture, will also be held responsible, a added the manager.

Lawyer Asma, a lawyer based in Rawalpindi and associated with Women Aid Trust (NGO), told The News that there are countless cases where women are fighting for their right to inheritance, but the system does not support them.

Citing one case, she said: “Miss Rukhsana fought an uphill battle to claim her right to inheritance. She obtained a decree in her favor in 2001, and this was confirmed by the Supreme Court in 2016. However, she still faces long delays in the execution of her decree.

Provincial Management Services chairman Tariq Mehmood told The News that the endless delays in demarcating inherited land are more down to our culture than to tax officials. He said that in most cases the deceased is married more than once, leaving heirs to different wives.

This causes family disputes over inheritance shares and cases usually end in civil courts, delaying the land demarcation process between the rightful heirs for years.

