Britain could face food shortages due to trucker crisis

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain could face shortages on supermarket shelves this summer due to a shortage of more than 100,000 truck drivers, caused by a combination of fallout from the COVID pandemic – 19 and Brexit, have warned industry executives. FILE PHOTO: Trucks line up at border control at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS / John Sibley / File Photo In a letter sent on June 23 to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they called for his personal intervention to allow access to the European workforce by introducing temporary work visas for heavy truck drivers and adding them to a list of trades in short supply. They warned that without government help, Britain’s critical supply chains risked failing at an unprecedented and unimaginable level. Supermarkets are already reporting that they are not receiving their expected food stocks and as a result there is considerable waste, said Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, who coordinated the letter. The letter was signed by CEOs of several logistics groups including Eddie Stobart, Wincanton, XPO Logistics and KUEHNE + NAGEL, as well as industry group leaders including the Food and Drink Federation, British Frozen Food Federation, Cold Chain Federation. , British Beer and Pub Association and British Meat Producers Association. He said the approach of the summer vacation, the continued unlocking of the economy and spikes in demand for food and drink created by hot weather and major sporting events would compound the problem. The letter also warned that the Christmas construction that retailers start in August / September would be seriously affected. In response, a government spokesperson said he had met with industry figures to discuss truck driver shortages and possible solutions for recruitment and retention. Most solutions are likely to be commercial and internal to the industry, with progress already being made in key areas such as testing and hiring, and a strong focus on improving wages, working conditions and diversity, the spokesperson said. Our new points-based immigration system makes it clear that employers should focus on investing in our national workforce, especially those who need to find a new job, rather than depending on the workforce. -of foreign work. Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Simao

