NA approves 68 grant applications worth Rs 804.71 billion





ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday approved 68 grant applications worth Rs 804.710 billion, with no cut motions on them after the House vote. Pakistani Muslim League leader Nawaz PMLN, Ahsan Iqbal, said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shown the same lack of seriousness in presenting the federal budget that it has shown in dealing with other national issues.

Speaking to the House on the expenses charged, he said the budget was full of contradictions and errors. He said the opposition, financial experts and the business community have pointed out errors in the budget proposals. “It is a good thing that the government has recognized its mistakes and decided to withdraw them,” he said. However, he added, said it should be a shame for the PTI government to have secured record loans of Rs 13.5 trillion in three years. He said PML-N took out loans of Rs 10 trillion in five years, but also completed 11,000 MW power projects and highways 2,000 kilometers long.

On the contrary, the PTI government has brought down the economy and increased the poverty rate in the country, ”he said. Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that the government also allocated a budget for electoral reforms, but everyone witnessed how legislative affairs were razed.

Opposing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s way of life, he said the khulfa of Medina state slept on the floor, but Imran Khan lived in a palace built on a plot of 300 kanals.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presented the grant applications, which were approved by majority. These grant applications were for the Climate Change Division, Commerce Division, Communication Division, Pakistan Postal Department, Defense Division, Federal Government Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons, Civil Servants Defense, the Division of Economic Affairs, Federal Education and Vocational Training, the Higher Education Commission, National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training (NAVTTC), National and Cultural Heritage Division, Housing and Works Division , Human Rights Division, Industries and Production Division, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat, Information Technology and Telecommunications Division, Interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory, Forces Combined Civilian Armies, Interprovincial Coordination Division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Division, D Department of Law and Justice, Federal Judicial Academy, Federal Sharia Court, Council of Islamic Ideology, National Accountability Office, District Judiciary Islamabad Capital Territory, Maritime Affairs Division, Narcotics Control Division, Assembly National, Senate, Division of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Division of Parliamentary Affairs, Division of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, CPEC Authority, Division of Privatization, Division of Religious Affairs and of Interfaith Harmony, Science and Technology Division, States and Borders Division, Water Resources Division, Climate Change Development Expenditure Divisions, Trade, Communication, Defense, Federal Education and Vocational Training, Commission for ” higher education, NAVTTC, National Heritage and Culture, Human Rights Division , Information and Telecommunications Technology, Interior, Interprovincial Coordination, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Narcotics Control, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Science and Technology, Water Resources, Pakistan Survey, Spending on capital for civil works, Capital expenditure for industrial development, Capital expenditure for maritime transport Business division.

