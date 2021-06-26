talks in Kashmir





International pressure, especially from the administration of US President Joe Biden, appears to have had some impact on New Delhi, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding what he called a surprise meeting with Kashmiri leaders carefully. selected. Leaders invited to the interview included Mehbooba Mufti, the last person elected to lead the then semi-autonomous state of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. Each of these leaders has at one time or another been allies of the BJP. Other leaders who have sought freedom or are seen as pro-Pakistan, including the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, were not invited to the discussion. However, in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, even leaders considered pro-Indian have called for a return to Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status, as it existed before August 2019, when the Modi government changed this and divided the state to create two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti said after the meeting that she also called for the release of the many political prisoners in Kashmir and for broader talks, based on previous agreements which included Pakistan on the status of Jammu-and -Cashmere. The action taken by the Modi government at least suggests that international pressure may finally have an impact on the otherwise bellicose and oppressive Indian government. How well this can work, we can’t tell yet. While the administration of Kashmir has been asked to assess the situation of political prisoners and other measures in the region, it is not yet clear how this will work or to what extent the situation in Jammu and Kashmir may change. It is, however, clear that the government of New Delhi will not be willing to restore Kashmir’s previous status as Ladakh is already separated as a separate territory of the Union. The Modi government is also keen to re-demarcate constituencies before any new elections in the region. The situation inside occupied Kashmir remains dire for Kashmir, with strict administrative measures still preventing political leaders from making statements or assembling at rallies. However, the fact that even those leaders who were once considered pro-Indian spoke out against the manner in which occupied Kashmir was deprived of its limited autonomy shows the strong feelings that exist about New Delhi’s actions. These words will inevitably go around the world. Perhaps they can influence other nations to also put pressure on India to ensure that the people of Kashmir have a say in determining their own destiny. This is, after all, the basis on which all agreements concerning Kashmir have been made in the past, including those of the UN Security Council. The Modi government has so far shown no sign of giving in to Kashmir. That appears to have changed after the Biden government held a congressional discussion on the issue and called for more freedom for Kashmir in its talks by people representing South Asia in the U.S. government. The next steps are now expected and it remains to be seen whether real change will take place in Kashmir.



