Modi’s Kashmir Debate – Journal





NEARLY two years after removing the special constitutional status of detained Kashmir and effectively locking down the disputed region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called a surprise meeting of the mostly loyal Kashmiri leaders at his New Delhi residence. Some former chief ministers of the occupied region were present, including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both of whom were detained after the events of August 2019.

While it is not clear exactly what prompted India to convene this meeting, it would not be wrong to say that the debate, substantively weak as it is, was a signal from the leaders. Indians that the hard-line approach to resolving the Kashmir issue, particularly by illegally absorbing the region into India, has failed. Such outreach to the political class detained in Kashmir should have been carried out much earlier, when not inviting the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference from all parties was ill-advised, as the Hurriyat is one of the main stakeholders in Kashmir. .

Signals from the meeting appear to be mixed. While Mr. Modi has indicated that he is ready to listen to pro-Indian parties in Kashmir, he has given no deadline for the restoration of the self-governing status of the regions. Ms Mufti had raised the issue of reinstating Article 370 in the debate, although Mr Modi said a return to a full state would come at the right time.

As Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday: It is very vague. When is the right time?

Read: The Kashmir Question

The point is that India’s illegal decision to annex Kashmir was not only denounced by the majority of those seeking freedom in the region, but even some of New Delhi’s staunchest worshipers, who were present in the region. conclave, rejected this arbitrary decision. Therefore, if the Indian rulers are serious about restoring normalcy in Kashmir, they must set specific goals instead of giving lollipops to the locals.

If India is looking for a real way forward, it should set a timetable for a return to self-government in Kashmir. In addition, New Delhi must engage with Pakistan as well as with the Hurriyat leadership, as the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved without the participation of all stakeholders. If Mr. Modi and company think cosmetic measures and false promises will pacify Kashmiris, they are wrong.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said Pakistan was ready for talks with India if the latter provided a roadmap for restoring Kashmir’s special status. Therefore, India must take solid steps not only to address the concerns of the Kashmiris, but also to advance the peace process with Pakistan. In addition, India must stop its efforts to change the demographics of Kashmir by settling foreigners in the region. India must show that it respects the wishes of the people of Kashmir, otherwise such meetings will be little more than a political pantomime.

Posted in Dawn, le 26 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos