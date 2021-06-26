The association calls on President Jokowi to extend the moratorium on palm oil

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The association of palm oil producers who are members of the Indonesian Palm Oil Forum Association (POPSI) has called on President Joko Widodo to extend Presidential Instruction no. 8/2018 regarding the assessment of permits and improving productivity or the palm oil moratorium.

The association composed of the Union of Palm Oil Producers (SPKS), the Indonesian Association of Palm Oil Producers (Apkasindo) Struggle, the Association of Small Palm Oil Producers (ASPEKPIR) and the Indonesian Network of Sustainable Oil Palm Producers (JaPSBI) assessed that the palm oil moratorium was still essential to improve supply chains, address palm oil issues in forest areas and improve productivity.

The moratorium is also deemed necessary to expedite the completion of smallholder legality, mapping and data collection from independent smallholders both in other areas of use (APL) and in the area, encouraging the compliance by companies with the 20 percent allocation for communities that has not been achieved, and acceleration of the popular palm oil replant (PSR) program.

POPSI President Pahala Sibuea explained that with the total area of ​​Indonesian oil palm plantations currently reaching 16.38 million hectares, CPO production is experiencing a surplus of around 4.5 to 5 million tonnes. Therefore, he believes that the moratorium on palm oil should be maintained in order to reduce the opening of new land for oil palm plantations.

“The government should only focus on increasing the productivity of oil palm producers, especially through the PSR program. [peremajaan sawit rakyat] so that the productivity can be increased to 20-25 tons of FFB [tandan buah segar] per hectare, ”Pahala said in a statement from the association cited on Saturday (6/26/2021).

Pahala said the absence of a moratorium could increase the excess supply to double the current situation. The excess supply will cause FFB prices to drop at farm level.

Meanwhile, SPKS General Secretary Mansuetus Darto said that in the last three years of the palm oil moratorium, there has been no acceleration in completing the legality of oil palm producers, both with regard to crop registration certificates (STDB) and land certificates held by farmers. in APL.

“Even the management of STDB is very difficult although in STDB regulation is the obligation of the government,” said Darto.

JaPSBI President Heri Susanto said rejuvenating smallholder palm oil is an inseparable part of the palm oil moratorium. The program is closely linked to increasing productivity. He said that PSR should be the entry point for the development of the business for the surrounding farmers.

Presidential Instruction number 8/2018 which contains a mandate to postpone, assess permits and increase the productivity of oil palm plantations is valid for three years. The Presidential Instruction enters its final year in 2021.

Here are a number of requests from farmers’ associations regarding hopes of extending the moratorium:

1.Together stop deforestation and optimize cooperation with independent smallholders by increasing farmers’ productivity and direct purchases from farmers

2. Manage low selling prices by eliminating high economic costs in the field and making independent smallholders a source of supply for government programs such as B30 in a transparent and sustainable manner.

3. Support small independent oil palm farmers with mapping, institutional revitalization and land legalization. Through this effort, the farmers will get the ISPO and the palm oil of the Indonesian people will have the legal certainty of being part of the sustainable palm oil.

4. Clarity and certainty of data, institutions and legality will make it easier for farmers to access finance from financial institutions and the BPDP-KS.

5. Call on all stakeholders to provide support to work with Indonesian independent smallholders with the principles of equitable and sustainable partnerships and the well-being of farmers.

6. Reconsider the amount of the palm oil tax regulated by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia and managed by BPDP-KS so as not to reduce the price of FFB at the level of plasma producers and small independent operators.

7. Funding for the rejuvenation of smallholder palm oil to increase plantation productivity should be supported 100 percent of its funding by BPDP-KS with simple and transparent bureaucratic funding procedures.

Watch the selected videos below: