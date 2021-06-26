Politics
Modi’s claim to restore J&K state “vague”: FM Qureshi – Pakistan
Published on June 26, 2021 04:34
FM Qureshi called the Indian Prime Minister’s meeting with the leader of Kashmir without the APHC a staged drama.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Kashmiri rulers yesterday was a tragedy that produced nothing, Dunya News reported.
FM Qureshi said the Kashmiris wanted a full restoration of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demand to respond to such a demand “at an opportune time” was entirely “vague and contrary to the interests of the Kashmiris “.
He called the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of Kashmir minus the Hurriyat Conference of All Parties (APHC) a “staged drama and public relations exercise” to cover up the illegal acts of August 5. .
“This is an unsuccessful attempt by the Indian Prime Minister to repair the tarnished image of his government following the unlawful acts of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said. Foreign Affairs at a press conference.
The foreign minister was referring to Thursday’s meeting in which Narendra Modi met with politicians from occupied Jammu and Kashmir – the first high-level engagement since August 2019, when India revoked autonomy region by removing article 370 from its constitution and ending the special status of J&K.
He said the all-party conference convened by the Indian Prime Minister revealed the big claims about the normalcy of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir ended in failure.
He said there was a wide gap between the aspirations of the Bhartiya Janta party government and the true representative of the Kashmiris who remained “in search of their identity and the fundamental right to self-determination.”
Qureshi said the last two years at J&K were spent in the “seat of the Kashmiri people” with routine incidents of extrajudicial killings, illegal detentions and kidnappings.
“India has used all the tools of state oppression to curb the resolve of the Kashmiris, but it has failed to subjugate them,” he said. He mentioned that India’s illegal act has resulted in economic losses with 50 percent of industries closed in the valley.
On a question about India bringing demographic change to J&K, he said, since the step would have far-reaching implications, Pakistan had highlighted the issue at the highest levels, including the General Assembly of United Nations, the United Nations Security Council, during bilateral interactions at the level of Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, through parliamentary engagement and the Geneva Human Rights Council.
Foreign Minister Qureshi, in response to a question on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that nuclear capacity would be of no use in resolving the Kashmir conflict, said the country’s nuclear policy had “no value. aggressive design ”.
He said, however, that the maintenance of nuclear deterrence was in view of neighboring countries which could have belligerent motives. “Such a decision [nuclear disarmament] depends on several factors, including the security environment, outstanding disputes and the balance of power, ”he said.
When asked if Pakistan and India have a back door channel of communication, he categorically rejected the idea, but said there was “ad hoc intelligence-level interaction in the area of regional security. “.
When asked about rising violence in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan was concerned about the situation where several elements and “spoilers” could be held responsible for not wanting to see peace and stability in Afghanistan.
He said Pakistan had championed and facilitated the Afghan peace process with its role of “becoming part of the solution, not part of the problem”.
“A negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest and is the best way forward,” he said. Qureshi stressed that Afghans, including the government and the Taliban, should sit down together.
“Whatever the outcome of their negotiations, Pakistan would respect that,” he added, declaring that “we will remain partners in peace and not in conflict.”
Asked about the blame game against Pakistan before the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said: “They [Afghan government representatives] can say whatever they want, but the United States knows Pakistan’s role very well and the world is not ignorant of our role ”.
The foreign minister said that peace and stability in Afghanistan will ensure regional development and connectivity. However, in the event of a setback, the Afghans would suffer the most, he added.
