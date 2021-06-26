Hope for the PTI, despair for the opposition





ISLAMABAD: The introduction of an electronic voting solution for overseas Pakistanis gives great confidence to the ruling PTI as it could increase its prospects for a possible next term in government but worries opposition parties, in especially the PMLN.

The Pakistani People’s Party has also expressed its reservations about the new electoral scheme advocated by Imran Khan’s government. But the PMLN is the most worried because the party believes it has a chance of winning the next poll if it is organized in a fair and free manner.

Recent surveys and general assessments show that the PTI is losing popularity against the PMLN due to governance and performance issues, especially in Punjab, which has always been the key factor in deciding who will rule the country.

However, this possible inconvenience for the ruling party in the upcoming elections has been cleverly neutralized by pushing for the introduction of electronic voting in the hope that the vast majority of Pakistanis overseas will continue to support Imran Khan and the PTI. .

However, the opposition parties, notably the PMLN and the PPP, have reservations about the electoral reform scheme put in place by the government. They suspect the government of pushing for electronic voting and i-voting to rig the elections. Opposition parties are not opposing the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, but are pushing for a mechanism other than the one put in place by the government.

PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal recently said the government had passed two laws in the National Assembly that paved the way for it to “rig” the upcoming elections.

The leader of the PMLN said the demarcation was subordinated to the electoral rolls instead of the population, while the electoral rolls were handed to Nadra. With that, the government will be able to add whoever it wants to the lists and strike off all the names in order to deprive people of their right to vote, he said.

On the issue of granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, he said that separate seats should be given to them to vote, as their participation in general elections could have negative effects. “Pakistanis living abroad know nothing about domestic politics; that would open the door to foreign intervention, ”he warned. Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also rejected the government’s proposal to use electronic voting machines in general elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his minister, however, insist that the purpose of introducing electronic voting is to ensure fair elections; i-Voting for Overseas Pakistanis will allow Pakistanis abroad to participate in the electoral process.

Much to the government’s chagrin, the Pakistan Election Commission has also expressed reservations about the new electoral scheme introduced by the government. The Commission has doubts about the fairness of e-voting for Pakistanis abroad as well as the e-voting that the government wants to introduce for the full 2023 general elections. The ECP has also ruled many amendments unconstitutional. to the recent electoral law of 2017.

A government-hired international audit firm also recently reported that the existing e-voting solution for overseas Pakistanis had a number of shortcomings and did not meet the constitutional requirement for secrecy of the ballot.

The report from the Spanish audit firm Minsait concludes: Following the in-depth analysis of the existing electronic voting solution, the audit team agrees that the system, in the state that was shared with Minsait, does not does not meet the requirements of the secrecy of the ballot, and neither the voters nor the PCE would have the guarantee that the results obtained from the system represent the choices made by the voter.

He warned that the technologies included by Nadra are outdated and vulnerable and could be exploited by attackers. Electronic voting would remain a risky business even if the current system were improved, according to the report, arguing that the resulting system would likely be more resilient than the current one but still not give all the guarantees voters and candidates deserve.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos