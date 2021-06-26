British warship challenges Russian claims to Crimea

The British Royal Navy warship HMS Defender approaches the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odessa on June 18. (REUTERS / Sergey Smolentsev)

The British Royal Navy warship HMS Defender sparked dramatic scenes in the Black Sea on June 23 when it deliberately passed near Russian-occupied Crimea as it sailed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Batumi in Georgia. The choice of route for British ships in territorial waters off the Crimea was seen as a direct challenge to the Kremlin and a reminder that the international community does not recognize Russia’s alleged annexation in 2014 of the Ukrainian peninsula.

The presence of a British warship in what Moscow considers to be Russian territorial waters sparked a predictable and volatile reaction. The Kremlin deployed warships and warplanes in an attempt to force HMS Defender to change course, while claiming to have fired warning shots and dropped bombs near the British ship. However, British officials have denied these claims. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described Moscow’s version of the incident as “predictable inaccurate“And confirmed” that no shots were fired at HMS Defender “.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Black Sea confrontation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that The Royal Navy had been right to defend freedom of navigation and stressed that Britain does not recognize Russia’s attempts to annex Crimea. These are Ukrainian waters and it was totally fair to use them to get from A to B, he commented.

Meanwhile, in a declaration To British MPs, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stressed that the Royal Navy will always respect international law and will not accept unlawful interference with innocent passage.

This week’s incident highlighted mounting naval tensions in the Black Sea, where Russia is trying to take advantage of the ongoing occupation of Crimea to bolster its already dominant maritime position in the region.

Russia first took control of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in early 2014 with a blitz military operation that capitalized on the post-revolutionary disarray in Kiev and caught the international community completely off guard. However, Moscow’s attempts to legitimize this armed takeover via a hastily organized fig leaf referendum failed and were largely rejected. As a result, Crimea remains under Russian occupation but is still considered by the international community as part of Ukraine.

Control of Crimea greatly enlarged Russia’s maritime footprint. Since 2014, this has enabled Moscow to take a number of measures aimed at restricting Ukrainian navigation in the Black Sea and the neighboring Sea of ​​Azov.

In November 2018, Russia sparked a minor diplomatic crisis when it attacked and captured a small flotilla of three Ukrainian ships as they attempted to cross the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov. The clash was seen as a significant escalation in the undeclared war between the two countries. The Russian Navy has also regularly disrupted merchant shipping to and from Ukrainian ports in the Sea of ​​Azov, which critics say amounts to a partial blockade.

Russia’s numerous acts of maritime aggression have led to additional international sanctions. This apparent reluctance to impose additional costs has fueled fears in Kiev that an emboldened Kremlin may seek to expand its naval blockade and cut Ukraine completely off the Black Sea. In the spring of 2021, existing concerns about Russia’s naval plans intensified when Moscow moved a number of additional ships to the Black Sea.

With this looming maritime threat in mind, many Ukrainian observers were understandably delighted earlier this week to see the British navy defy the Kremlin and openly contest Russia’s claims to territorial waters around occupied Crimea. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk captured the mood in Kiev when he tweeted: The British warship has been clear: Crimea is Ukraine. Thank you, His Majesty Royal Navy.

The rapid mobilization of Russian air and sea power on Wednesday, as well as that of Moscow thereafter threats to respond forcefully to any further provocation, underlined the potential for future escalations in the Black Sea if tensions continue to rise.

This week’s incident with the HMS Defender is part of a pattern, notes Brian Whitmore, a non-resident principal investigator for the Atlantic Council. Russia de facto annexed the Sea of ​​Azov and fired at three Ukrainian ships crossing the Kerch Strait in 2018, detaining those ships and 24 captured Ukrainian sailors for more than six months. In addition, Russia has regularly intercepted American and British military planes in international airspace over the Black Sea. These illegal and dangerous Russian measures must be vigorously opposed by the United States and its allies.

Amid the flurry of headlines over Wednesday’s naval showdown and the war of words between Moscow and London, some commentators have also called for a certain point of view. Brookings Institution senior researcher and former US Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer called the incident a teapot storm.

Pifer believes Moscow saw the meeting as an opportunity to reinforce its messages and reinforce the Kremlin’s claims of Western hostility towards Russia. Moscow presented this as a major incident in which Russian ships and planes defended Russia, although Russian military officers at the scene almost certainly understood that the 12-mile incursion would be peaceful and short. Moscow’s punches were aimed as much as anywhere at the Russian national audience to support the Kremlin’s narrative of a besieged Russia defending itself against constant pressure from the West.

While Pifer predicts that the fuss around this particular story will soon go away, he warns that we should expect sequels. Russia will continue to assert itself as the main power in the Black Sea, while other riparian states and NATO members will continue to challenge this.

Peter Dickinson is editor-in-chief of Atlantic Councils UkraineAlert Service.

