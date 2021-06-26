Xi to speak with Putin via video link; Kremlin calls EU decision to cancel summit with Russia “regrettable”





BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua): Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by video link on June 28. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying announced the meeting on Friday, June 26. Meanwhile, the Kremlin also said on Friday that it regretted the European Union (EU) decision to cancel its potential summit with Russia, according to the TASS news agency. “We have been informed that a number of countries spoke out against this dialogue at the summit yesterday,” TASS reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin remains interested in establishing relations between Moscow and Brussels and that this continues to be relevant for Russia. France and Germany have offered to hold a summit with Putin, but the move was rejected by some EU members at a meeting held in Brussels on Thursday. EU leaders failed to agree on the way forward in relations with Russia on Friday, with most rejecting France and Germany’s proposal to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following marathon talks that took place Thursday evening. The idea was launched following US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Putin in Geneva, with French President Emmanuel Macron declaring that a summit with the Russian leader would be “a dialogue to defend our interests”. But in a statement issued on Friday morning following the long meeting of European leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters: “We could not agree today that we would meet immediately at the management level, that is, ‘that is to say at the executive level “. She added: “Personally, I would have liked a more courageous step here.” The 27 EU leaders must unanimously agree on resuming talks with Russia for such a meeting to take place. In the official conclusions published at the end of the meeting, the European Council declared in a declaration that the European Union “is committed to a united, long-term and strategic European approach” based on its values, its principles and its interests and condemned the limitations of fundamental rights freedoms in Russia and the shrinking space for civil society. The European Council said it expects the Russian leadership “to show more constructive engagement and political commitment and to end actions against the EU and its member states, as well as against third countries “and called on Russia” to fully assume its responsibility to ensure the full implementation of the Minsk agreements as a key condition for any substantial change in the EU’s position. ” – Xinhua







