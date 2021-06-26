LHC orders government to claw back profits from oil trading companies





File photoLHC orders government to form committee to recover illegal WTO gains Judge Qasim Khan orders government to take action to audit all CMOs Orders authorities to take legal action against those who are responsible for creating an artificial shortage.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the government to take action to recover illegal oil trading companies (OMCs) gains made by creating an artificial shortage in 2020.

Announcing judgment on several public interest petitions, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan ordered the government to form a committee for the recovery of illegal MOC gains.

The LHC was seized with a case of an oil shortage in the country in June 2020 after oil prices fell sharply and oil companies attempted to record inventory losses.

The verdict, drafted by LHC CJ, ordered action to be taken for the audit of all CMOs, and in light of such an audit report, if necessary, a committee or subcommittee will be formed to review existing rules and regulations which, given the facts and circumstances, may propose changes or new legislation.

The judgment further stated that the federal government must take legal action against those found responsible for creating an artificial shortage.

The LHC also called on the authorities to ensure that strategic storage is preserved in all eventualities.

On July 28, 2020, the federal government formed a commission which carried out an investigation by taking all the stakeholders on board.

The verdict ordered the federal government to ensure immediate publication of the commission’s report.

The government has been ordered to submit a compliance report within three months to the LHC Additional Registrar (Judicial).

The chief justice ordered the chief secretaries of the respective provincial governments to take effective measures to empower the district administration to deal with such a situation.

SAPM on petroleum deleted

On March 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered his Special Assistant on Oil Nadeem Babar to resign and suspend the Oil Secretary for 90 days until the FIA ​​completes its forensic investigation to identify those responsible for fuel shortages across the country.

The Prime Minister had taken action on the recommendations of a ministerial committee.

“The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been given a mandate to undertake forensic investigations within the next 90 days and initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for the shortage and put them behind bars with handcuffs, “Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said. announcing the decisions taken by the government.

“Until this investigation is completed, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of petroleum Nadeem Babar has been asked to resign, while the petroleum secretary has been tasked with reporting to the Settlement Division.”

