The presidential protocol envoy arrives in Kendari, a sign that Jokowi will participate in the national conference in Kadin?





Tribunnews.com reporter, Sanusi TRIBUNNEWS.COM, KENDARI – The VIIIth National Conference of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) (Munas) is held in the town of Kendari, in the province of Southeast Sulawesi (Sultra), with four days remaining. The President of Southeast Sulawesi Kadin, Anton Timbang, confirmed that President Joko Widodo will be present to officially open the event. According to Anton Timbang, the head of the presidential secretariat sent the presidential protocol to Kendari to directly check the readiness of the place to be visited by the president. “So the head of the Presidential Secretariat sent Mr. Heru to Kendari City to examine the location. This is to ensure that the location is ready with regard to the presence of the President at the opening ceremony of the 8th National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber. of Commerce and Industry on June 30, 2021, ”explained Anton Timbang. Anton said there has been a recap for the president’s arrival. From the airport, the President will go to a predetermined location. “Mr. President will be present. I repeat because there is a lot of false information that says the president will not come. The envoy of the head of the protocol secretariat saw all the places that will be visited. Anton continued, during a press conference in the media center room of the North Sulawesi Chamber of Commerce on Friday (6/25/2021) evening. Read also : Kendari city government ready to host National Chamber of Commerce and Industry He added that the president would later see the implementation of mass vaccinations followed by briefings on Forkopimda Province and Forkopimda Regency / Town across Southeast Sulawesi. The president then visited the courtyard of the Al Alam Mosque, the venue for the opening of the 8th National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The calendar already exists. Now we continue to work because we want to succeed in being the executor. The president will not stay overnight, because tomorrow is July 1, Bhayangkara day,” he explained.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos